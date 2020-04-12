Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Not without my doggie

A proud dog dad makes sure his pet is safe when they step outside in Walkeshwar on Saturday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Staying connected

Juhu resident Anoosha Sehgal couldn't bear her grandmother, who lives in New York, getting anxious during the lockdown. So, the Jamnabai Narsee International School student started Stay Connected.

"A lot of people, especially the elderly, are getting bored and feeling anxious. I have partnered with professionals to conduct free live video classes on Zoom for yoga, breathing techniques, meditation, nutrition and to play housie. These sessions help them connect, keep them informed and entertain them," says the 15-year-old. If anyone is interested in joining, log in to their website stayconnected2020com.

A musician on the road

Indie rock musician Nitish Pires was in the midst of his multi-city charity tour when PM Narendra Modi announced the country-wide lockdown. While he sent his band and video team back home by bus, Pires waited back as he had undertaken the tour on his bike.

"I was in Bhubaneshwar at the time and I rode ahead hoping to find a hotel to stay put in for 21 days, but I couldn't find a single one. All restaurants and dhabas were shut so, there was no food either. My GPS, too, failed." He survived six days on three glasses of tea, two packets of biscuits and two bottles of water. "My two-year-long meditation and fasting practice came to my rescue," adds Pires, who hails from Mumbai and now lives in Goa. "Initially, I was upset about a long-planned tour falling apart so unceremoniously. But the day I reached home, I felt I was reborn."

Poetry nights for the lonely soul

The lockdown has made poets out of all of us. It's no surprise that many publishers are celebrating poetry this month. While Westland Books is launching An Author A Day campaign, where its authors will bring alive the world of books through one-minute videos of poetry and book readings, HarperCollins India recently got Avni Doshi to read her favourite poem, When the Neighbours Fight by Terrance Hayes.



Trisha De Niyogi

Niyogi Books, on the other hand, has launched Poetry By Midnight, which is a 10-minute session for night crawlers.

"As part of the initiative, poets and poetry aficionados will be reading their favourite poems, in English and different Indian languages. When a chosen poem is not in English, they will read the poem in the original language as well as in translation, for listening pleasure. We are hoping to bring the best of Indian fiction on a national platform," said Trisha De Niyogi, chief operating officer, Niyogi Books.

Cooking to combat Corona

Chef Tara Deshpande is cooking meals for those who need it during the lockdown. Chef Deshpande's short-staffed culinary studio is located in South Mumbai's Nariman Point. Depending on how many helping hands are available, she has been preparing between 50 and 175 meals a day.



Tara Deshpande

"I only have one person regularly coming in to the studio and assisting me for a couple of hours. But, I am doing the best I can," she says. Drop her an email at studio.culinary@gmail.com if you want to pick up a healthy meal for yourself, or if you wish to aid her initiative as she needs people who can help her with shopping for ingredients, preparing the meals and delivering them to those who can't drop by her studio. "Night nurses, the elderly, and daily wage workers are among the ones who have been eating my meals," she says.

'Keep' quiet, stumper Kiri is talking to you

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani (yes, we must say batsman too because he scored two Test hundreds) could well have been enjoying his rounds of golf in Bengaluru."



Former Indian stumper Syed Kirmani at a golf course in 2011. Pic/AFP

But, the 1983 World Cupper is at home, doing his bit to spread the stay-home-stay-safe gospel during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

In a Facebook video, he reminds viewers that a 1983-like team effort is a prime requisite to win the battle over Coronavirus. "Let's not get run out by stepping out of our homes," he says, not forgetting to address the need to tackle misinformation.

Kiri hasn't put on weight since he played his last Test in 1986 and it's no surprise that he talks fitness in his post, during which he quotes yoga guru BKS Iyengar: "The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean."

Kiri was inspirational behind and in front of the wickets, and we can ill afford to tell the best 'keeper' of the 1983 World Cup to 'keep' his advice to himself.

