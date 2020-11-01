Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Zor laga ke...

Fitness enthusiasts are getting adventurous with their workouts, like this group who was caught playing tug of war at Shivaji Park. Pic/Shadab Khan

You started it, Ben!



Marlon Samuels of the West Indies celebrates after Carlos Brathwaite hits England's Ben Stokes (left) for a six during the ICC World Twenty20 final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3, 2016. Pic/Getty Images

Ben Stokes, the English all-rounder, whom Rajasthan Royals is banking on to earn their second Indian Premier League silverware after 2008, is hurt by the way Jamaican cricketer Marlon Samuels reacted to his recent quarantine-related comment.

Stokes had to undergo quarantine in Auckland and the UAE before putting on his RR shirt for IPL-13 and spoke about the frustrating time he had to endure in those periods of isolation.

He said that he wouldn't wish isolation even on his worst enemy and that included Samuels.

The controversial West Indian's response had something derogatory about Stokes's wife. Shane Warne too hit back at Samuels, saying the "ordinary cricketer" needed "serious help" and how he has no friends.

This is all very distasteful but we hold Stokes responsible. Even if he was provoked to mention Samuels in the first place, he should have offered a straight bat.

Samuels, you do realise what racism is doing to the world and Warne, you give your detractors plenty of opportunities to get at you, so try walking away.

What's cooking in Khar?

We have some good news and bad news. Let's start with the latter. It turns out that Khar's popular Mexican restaurant Sancho's is closing down. The good news is that it's being replaced by another establishment. Hotelier Abhayraj Singh Kohli, who hails from the family that owns the famous eatery, Pritam in Dadar, is planning to open a Latin-Asian bar and restaurant. "We are looking at launching at the end of the month in Union Park," Kohli, director and owner of Grandmama's Cafe, said. "It's not been an easy year for any of us but we are hoping to bring a new and exciting dining experience to the city just in time for the season."

Breaking down the news

A journalist may leave the newsroom, but a newsroom seldom leaves the journalist. Ask Ashraf Engineer. The 45-year-old, who switched industries in 2011, turning to communications strategy, had started a website in January this year to break down important news for the lay person. In August, All Indians Matter debuted as a podcast with Engineer discussing issues ranging from the agrarian crisis, police reform and even the news media, more recently inviting guests to discuss their area of expertise. The podcast, currently on its 16th episode, was recently featured as the top pick in Apple Podcasts' 'New & Noteworthy' section. Available on all major channels, it runs for anywhere between 10 and 45 minutes. After all, perhaps the one good thing about working in the podcast space, is that there's no word count limit. Engineer will agree.

Stories of real change

Population Foundation of India launched a unique edutainment show, Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon, which has been changing several lives since. Over three seasons, the show has dealt with issues that few television shows dare tackle. Inspired by the show, a group of young girls in Hardiya, Bihar, started a sanitary pad bank. Poonam Muttreja, executive director of Population Foundation of India, told this diarist, "I consider the stories of change of our real heroes as the real measure of the success of the show. From these stories of real change, we have discovered that the programme has found deep resonance with those who are underserved, and those who need some inspiration and encouragement to then emerge as change-agents. The objective of this very popular programme, was to fundamentally address social norms, attitudes and practices on issues that impact women and girls' rights and their sexual and reproductive health. It's amazing that an impact was made without being preachy or talking down to anyone."

Subramanian's SMS gang

Bestselling novelist Ravi Subramanian, who has penned many a banking thrillers and crime mysteries, will now enthrall children with a new detective series revolving around the Super Mystery Solvers or the SMS gang. The first book, The Mystery of The School On Fire (Harper's Children), has just released, and introduces us to this kiddie detective pack, comprising Aditya and Akriti, the nine-year-old twins, and their close friend Kabir. Set in the picturesque city of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, the protagonists through their genius and observation skills manage to solve mysteries that even the cops are unable to crack. "Writing a detective series for children was a dream come true for me. Writing for children is one of the toughest tasks for an author, as children are ruthless, have limited span of attention and do not give the author a second chance. I have planned this as a series of four books, where the kids who are part of the SMS Detective agency, solve mysteries that dot the town of Solan, and become darling of the masses," Subramanian told this diarist.

