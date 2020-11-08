Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Swing Kids

As the state government ponders over the reopening of schools and colleges post Diwali, it could be the last few days of abandon for these youngsters, getting some sunshine and swing time in a Juhu garden. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

New innings for Chappelli



Ian Chappell on his last visit to India in 2018

Sunday mid-day columnist Ian Chappell has been commentating full-time on cricket since he retired as a cricketer in 1980.

His work behind the microphone for Channel 9 and other platforms has made him one of most influential voices in the game. Now, he is set for a new innings as a radio commentator for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Chappell, 77, will call the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Virat Kohli's Indian team would want to clinch for the third time in a row.

Chappell is excited and can't wait to get behind the mike. He would be proud too because his maternal grandfather Vic Richardson, who led Australia, was an ABC commentator for a number of years. Richardson's approach to cricket sat well with grandson, who was advised to dress smartly as a cricketer and always be an aggressive captain.

We hope to listen to Chappelli over the air waves during the series starting next month. If not, you'll always read him in your favourite newspaper.

Sameera tells it all

Actress-model Sameera Reddy, who has been very vocal about body positivity, motherhood, and mental health for women on her Instagram handle, is also set to pen a new book. Reddy will be chronicling her journey as an insecure teenager, her struggles during her modelling days and as an actress, dealing with post-partum depression and weight gain, and how she has reached a place where she is comfortable being imperfectly perfect. "I finally got down to doing the unimaginable, which is sharing my story with the world of women, who continue to inspire me every day. I intend to make the book bold, brazen and above all—original. It is my small effort to keep the fire alive," Reddy shared. Speaking on the acquisition, Deepthi Talwar, chief editor, Westland Publications said, "Sameera's voice has been an inspiring one in these times when there is immense pressure on women to look and behave in a certain way—a compulsion that has only increased because of social media. Her openness about her own reality—in the way she speaks, the articles she writes and in her social media accounts—has touched a chord with women across the country. We're delighted to be publishing a book by her."

The sun sets on Sunburn

When on November 1, Sunburn announced its festival dates for this year, December 27 to 29 in Goa, social media went into a tizzy. The funny memes, and serious discourse, all said one thing: don't go! After all, we are still battling the pandemic. It seems that all the furore has made a difference. Yesterday, Sunburn announced on its official Instagram handle that they had decided to reschedule the event. One of the reasons that they gave for having the festival in the first place was to "re-start our industry." But with Goa reporting up to 2,000 cases a day, the party will have to wait. The Goa government also revoked the "in-principal" permission, and as Sunburn officials said, new dates will be announced in time. All tickets will be refunded.

Eat, meditate, be happy

Ananda Solomon's Andheri restaurant Thai Naam opened its doors to guests last week. Along with a swanky open kitchen, he has also introduced a meditation room at the eatery. "While currently everyone is focusing on physical health, we believe that mental and spiritual well-being is equally important. The meditation room was created for our team and guests to have a quiet moment with their thoughts and prayers," he said. The centre is located in the large back area near Solomon's personal office. "My team and guests are an extension of my family and their health is of utmost priority to me. We have left no stone unturned to achieve that."

And the JCB award goes to…

Moustache by S Hareesh (in pic), translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, was announced the winner of the R25-lakh-JCB Prize for Literature 2020, in a virtual awards ceremony, on Saturday evening. Hareesh's debut novel is a contemporary classic mixing magic, myth and metaphor into a tale of far-reaching resonance. Incidentally, it is the second debut novel, as well as the second Malayalam translation to win, since the prize was instituted two years ago. The winner was selected by a panel of four judges—Aruni Kashyap, Tejaswini Niranjana, Ramu Ramanathan, and Deepika Sorabjee.

