Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Railway security staff take a selfie with a passenger aboard the Bhuj Dadar Express, donning a PPE kit, at Dadar railway station.

Yin and yang in harmony

Restauranter Ruchyeta Bhatia and Amit Sharma's third venture after Love & Cheesecake and Poetry- Sesami-is a play on the senses with its abstract Japanese Zen garden, canopy windows and an interesting take on gourmet Asian food. Bhatia says, "Sesame is close to my heart as we have managed to pull it off even during this pandemic with extreme hard work and determination." Sharma adds, "The people of Powai have always been experimental and enthusiastic towards new concepts. Our food philosophy will strike a chord with the neighbourhood."

When Mark Taylor was happy to go off at Brisbane

With the kind of needle India v Australia Test match clashes have had since the 1986 Tied Test, one would imagine that any batsman from either team would welcome a big score.

Not quite, if you read what former Australia captain Mark Taylor (now a leading voice in the media) wrote in Time to Declare about his innings in the opening Test of the 1991-92 Test series at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Taylor scratched and struggled his way to 94 against Mohammed Azharuddin's pace attack of Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and a young Javagal Srinath.

Trying to sweep a delivery from left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju, the southpaw said he got a top edge which landed on his chest and bounced off to the bat-pad fielder.

When asked that day whether he was disappointed not to get to three figures, which would have been his first ton against India, Taylor said, "No way. I can't believe I'd got to 94."

When quilting is for the greater good

Taruna Sethi, who moved from the US to Mumbai in 2015, set up an enterprise named Simply Beautiful Always, focussing on quilting. What began as an exercise where she taught her domestic help the art of quilting, later transformed to becoming the first step for a social movement. She has now started a global initiative, Karuna Quilt Project, to help frontline workers amidst the pandemic. Taruna aims to make 1,000 quilts by August 2021, coinciding with India's 75th Independence Day, and distribute them to the frontline workers. This is her way of giving back to her nation and working towards building a greater society. Speaking to this diarist, she says, "The last several months have been difficult and trying times for everyone. When one is creatively busy, then one is far away from negativity and depression. When this creative expression is done for a larger cause, it is immensely satisfying for the creator and touches the heart of the one who receives it as a symbol of gratitude. What started as a hobby in Florida, became a social endeavour in India, inspiring the marginalised section of the society and bringing together all Indians towards a common goal."

Here's to motherhood

Karan Wahi is set to be the first Indian to use the blockchain platform Cryptograph to raise money for charity, by auctioning a digitised painting he created in honour of his mother.

By doing so, he'll be joining the ranks of global cryptograph creators including Adrien Brody, Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher and Jason Momoa. The money raised will be donated to Ek Saath-The Earth Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by Pragya and Abhishek Kapoor.

"I named it New Born Mother because every time a newborn comes to life, it brings new life to their mother. the myriad colours represent the multitude of emotions that a new mother has, from the sensitive blues to the protective reds through to the bright yellows. To me, my mother represents life itself and to depict that in an art piece has been very special for me." The auction will be held on December 15.

