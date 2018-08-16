Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Freedom is tricky terrain

Rishi Kapoor is assisted as he crosses a divider to make it to a flag hoisting ceremony at Bandra Reclamation on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje



Shloka Birla

Hello, society

If you thought money is all it takes to be part of high society, there's more. Cue in Bal des Débutantes or le Bal, a high fashion event held in Paris every November. Started in 1992 by Ophelie Renouard, the gala introduces 20 young ladies and men from highly connected families from across the world, to the society.



Ananya Scindia and Aria Mehta

It paired Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur with Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Philippe, last year. This year will see three Indian faces make a debut. Shloka Birla, daughter of Yash and Avanti Birla; Ananya Raje Scindia, daughter of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyadarshini Raje Scindia; and Aria Mehta, daughter of businessmen Dipu and Payal Mehta.

Male domination

Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal, known for his avant-garde gowns, is finally making a foray into menswear this festive season. Aggarwal will showcase his collection at the upcoming fashion week in the city.



Amit Aggarwal

The line will be created using new-age materials, forms and patterns. In addition to the modern vibe, thanks to his penchant for signature polymer details, he has also used vintage Phulkari and traditional Indian metallic embroidery.



Bryan Adams Pics/AFP

The big, (old) names are back!

It's that time of the year when international artistes slowly start filtering into the country, before they arrive in hordes once the festival season truly kicks in. We can say this because news has just come in that Bryan Adams — the '90s legend of hits like Summer of '69 and Everything I Do – will tour across India, landing in Mumbai on October 12.



Jay Sean

And before that, Jay Sean, who burnt the charts at the turn of the millennium with Down and Eyes on You, will play a gig at a city venue in September. Both attract slightly different audiences, with with Sean a favourite with the party crowd unlike Adams. But it's the latter who we, personally, are more excited about, because he seemed to have dropped off the radar for a while after taking the music world by storm for a period.

Hindi-Chinese bhai-bhai

The hostilities at the border with Chinese troops notwithstanding, here's some positive news with a China context. A popular suburban eatery, decided to publish its food menu in Hindi to mark the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day yesterday. "A regular customer made the suggestion. Since we incorporate their suggestions pertaining to food, we thought why not pay heed to this one too. Hindi is our national language, after all," says Ronnie D'Souza, owner of the Malad's Uncle's Kitchen.

Spouting success

Last year, days before the Mulji Jetha fountain was to be reopened post its restoration, this newspaper had reported about the concerns shared by Maneck Davar, chairman of the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) and conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, who had restored it. The 124-year-old water fountain was at the mercy of vandalism by squatters and miscreants. Luckily, the authorities addressed their fears. A year later, this FW Stevens design, commissioned by Ruttonsee Muljee as a memorial for the loss of his teenage son, stands with pride.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates