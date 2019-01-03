Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

Australia Fest

Aussie collab

In collaboration with Australia Fest, which celebrates the country's culture in India, a theatre production from the land Down Under is all set to take the stage this month. Emil and the Detectives, a play adapted from German writer Erich Kästner's acclaimed novel of the same name, will culminate NCPA's theatre season.

The production directed by Andy Packer tells the story of Emil, a young schoolgirl who boards a train to visit her family when her detective skills are put to the test. Speaking more about the storyline, Packer said, "It's a journey about discovery and self-discovery, the value of friendships and learning about trust and taking risks."

Version 2.0, for Bandra music café

It's a new year and we're all trying to get a fresh start. And Bandra's much loved arts incubation centre, QTube Cafe, also seems to be getting a whole new whitewash.

While the capacity of the café-cum-performance hub may have come down from 50 people to 35 people, the acoustics of the space that hosts arts-related activities like music and theatre performances, all of which promote local artistes, remain untouched. Sources say they will be back in full strength shortly, and we sure are looking forward to more gigs and sessions at the revamped space.

A fitting tribute to the alma mater

It is evident that Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo is a busy man. While he juggles managing his dance academy, The Danceworx, which he set up in 1998, and engaging in Bollywood film commitments during the day, he appears as a judge on television dance shows by night. Lobo was an undergraduate student at St Xavier's College.

Today, the college will be hosting an inaugural function as part of their 150-year celebrations. And Lobo has decided to pay tribute, as his academy will be choreographing a jazz dance piece.

"One always hopes to give back in some manner to their alma mater. St Xavier's holds many wonderful memories for me and is dear to my heart," he told this diarist.

Sashi digs in

Sashi Cheliah, the Singaporean-born prison officer who won the most recent edition of the hit competitive cooking show Masterchef Australia, has clearly begun chasing his goal of opening a fusion restaurant.

Yesterday, he visited Goila Butter Chicken, and was spotted hanging out with chef Saransh Goila, a guest judge on the show. On Instagram, Cheliah shared stories of making naan bombs and said that he "enjoyed the street food, market tour and great coffee with podi idly".

Marley's granddaughter to stir it up

The perception that people have of Rastafarianism — the religion that Bob Marley championed — is often hazy, which has nothing to do with the copious amounts of marijuana that Rastas are known to consume. Now, Marley's granddaughter — Donisha Prendergast — will be in the country to clear the air at a reggae festival in Goa.

A filmmaker and activist, Prendergast once said, "He [Marley] was not just a musician, but a freedom fighter." Now, she is taking the fight forward, to rid the world of racial prejudice.

For his peru-sal



Composer Salim Merchant was spotted eyeing a cart of fresh guavas at Pali Hill on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

