Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

After waiting for him for three hours, a fan catches Varun Dhawan after his dance session in Andheri on Wednesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Good things come to those who wait

After waiting for him for three hours, a fan catches Varun Dhawan after his dance session in Andheri on Wednesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Not cop but pop

We've loved being a '90s kid. Till we saw this picture by The Indian Music Diaries, an Instagram page, of British rock band The Police performing in Mumbai, which made us wish we had been there for this iconic moment in 1980.

The concert at the open-air Rang Bhavan Stadium was also the first time a big rock band had an organised concert in the country. The news of the band heading to the city apparently spread like wildfire and they ended up selling 5,000 tickets, with people climbing the walls neighbouring the venue to get in. The city was strewn with "Police, not cop but pop" posters as the band performed hits like Roxanne and Message in a Bottle. What a year to have been alive!

This bird lover is flying high

A Juhu girl who started a backyard bird-count drive in her residential area and has an Instagram page dedicated to it, recently put another feather in her cap when she got accepted to nine of the world's best universities, some with scholarships.

Sanchita Jalan, who completed her schooling in Mumbai, qualified for University of Cambridge, Columbia University, University of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, USC, UCLA and NYU. The 18-year-old has opted for a double major in economics and computer science in Columbia. "It offers the freedom to do more and discover academic interests you wouldn't have thought of pursuing. It's right next to Wall Street, which opens up opportunities for an internship as well," she told this diarist.

And though she won't be here, she will manage the content of her page from the US, with her mother and younger brother as her eyes. Ask her about her plans to pursue her passion in New York, and she tells this diarist, "They have a lot of bird sanctuaries I want to explore. I would like to start a bird club in the university. And before heading off, I'll also go for bird-watching treasure hunts in Mumbai."

Five questions

Foy Nissen chronicled Bombay in a way no other photographer could — capturing restfulness in a city that never sleeps. An exhibition featuring his works at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is on till June 16.

But ever since it opened in March, JNAF has been actively posting snippets of the exhibition on their social media. Yesterday on Instagram, they announced a fun contest by posting five images related to structures and personalities of Mumbai, with questions concerning each one. And anyone who gets all five right wins a set of Foy Nissen postcards. So, if you think you know your city well, this is worth a shot!

Exams just a number game

Remember the days when your biggest fear was scoring poorly in your board exams? While we get nostalgic about that now, in this day and age, when students are scoring 99 per cent and parental and societal pressure has gone through the roof, there are many students who give into the depression that comes with scoring anything less than 95 per cent.

After reading about a class 12 student from Raigarh committing suicide due to poor results, Awanish Kumar Sharan, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, who is currently the District Magistrate of Kabirdham district, took to social media and posted his own marks — 44.5 per cent in class 10, 65 per cent in class 12, and 60 per cent in graduation. "I appeal to all students and their parents not to take the result very seriously! It's just a number game. You will be getting many more chances to prove your calibre," he wrote. Let's hope this post reaches all the right students.

Potshots at politicians

With so many artistes speaking up about the current government and the state of politics in the country, Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Punit Pania decided not to be left behind. His new video, titled Fake News, Mob Lynchings Aur Vikas, takes a dig at multiple things — India's status of being an emerging economy for over a decade, giving people 4G internet without proper education resulting in a country full of trolls, WhatsApp trivia circulating as fake news and, of course, mob lynching. "Mob lynching is a new high-tech concept; it's the crowd-funding of violence. There'll be an app very soon, 'Lynch by mob'.

Download right now and get '50 cash back on Paytm. Do it for your country. Yeh sab karna padta hai. You see, dictators patronise violence, but democracies outsource it. Bade bade emerging economies mein chhoti chhoti mob-lynching hoti rehti hai. Don't feel bad, don't take it personally, Anjali," he says in the video. His concluding observations ring true, "The most democratic thing we have been reduced to doing is voting for the contestant of our caste, on Indian Idol... Till today, the biggest achievement in this country is to leave it."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates