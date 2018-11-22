Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

St Xavier's College

A win for its 360-degree approach

Since it was founded in 2003, The Xavier's Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged at St Xavier's College has done some commendable work in making education inclusive.

It has been part of award-winning forums for accessible publishing, and now, we hear it has won the college an award for inclusive school (higher education) in the enabler category at the Nipman Foundation Microsoft Equal Opportunity Awards, concluded recently in Delhi. The college has won the laurel for its "360 degree approach to inclusion" across academic and student life.

Clearing the air

We had reported in this page itself yesterday about how Twitter had found itself in a kerfuffle after a photograph of its CEO, Jack Dorsey, holding a poster saying "Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy" went public. People from both sides of the political divide launched scathing attacks on the social media platform, forcing it to say sorry publicly. But now, journalist Barkha Dutt has called out Twitter's "dishonest" apology.

Dutt was at the event where the photograph was taken, and has detailed the sequence of events that led to it. Apparently, no one had asked Dorsey to pose for the photo with the poster, and contrary to what Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde had said, the photo wasn't meant for private viewing either. Instead, Twitter employees themselves had sent it to the women at the meeting, intending for them to share it on their social media profiles. Dutt has now accused the platform of opportunistic right-wing appeasement, meaning that even though Gadde is yet to come out with any counter-clarification, the ball is now in her court entirely.

Tharoor makes a sincere mistake

We all know how Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor has a knack for using words that have people running for the dictionary (who can ever forget the good-humoured rib-poking he received after accusing a prime-time news anchor of peddling a "farrago of distortions"). But sometimes, even the mightiest of us are allowed the occasional slip-up.

That's what recently happened to Tharoor while posting a Twitter update. In it, he accidentally spelt the word "sincerity" as "sinverity". And what do you know? People actually scoured the dictionary for the meaning of this new word, without realising that it was a typo, until he had to publicly clarify it. But do we blame them for making this mistake? Nope, not at all.

Singh their praise

Of the 100 artists showcasing their works at an exhibition in aid for cancer patients, the two who caught our eye are The Singh Twins. Amrit and Ravindra are London-born painters who have been awarded the MBE in the UK and a host of other accolades.

They look and dress identical, and have been working as a unit ever since they started their career. And their ongoing exhibition at Cymroza Art Gallery called Slaves of fashion shows how the textile trade in India tells a story of imperialism.

Playing by the (copy) book

Sisters and young activists Harnidh and Sukhnidh Kaur have found themselves in the middle of an unsavoury situation. They have been accused of plagiarising words and ideas of the well-known account, @douconsideryourselfafeminist, run by Montreal-based Sarah (an account branded the "guide to f***boys and faux feminists").

The latter, who said that the content by the sisters was brought to her attention by her followers, claimed they have copied her, adding, "...expose this fraud who reworded all my thoughts and got deals, endorsements and a verification on social media for it".

Sarah was subsequently blocked by Instagram , and so we don't really know what the two sisters are accused of copying. When she did resurface, she said she held the girls responsible for her ban, accusing them of hacking. Both Harnidh and Sukhnidh are denying the accusations, saying they have always looked up to the account, but having similar views as feminists can't be considered plagiarism.

"I am being honest here with my struggle to understand how anybody at all has the authority to claim rights over a broad overarching intersectional feminist narrative," Sukhnidh said. We guess the jury is out on this one.

A ride on the ferry-go-round



Even as she walks past a pile of trash, actor Elli Avram makes for a pretty picture as she prepares for a round-trip to Madh Island by ferry, at Versova jetty. Pic/Azhar Khan

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates