Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

(From left) Farah Oomerbhoy, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Roohi Jaikishan, Karishma Swali and Monica Shah

Of thalipeeth, modern dance and high fashion

If there's one thing that guests attending JADE's fashion presentation on Tuesday night didn't expect, it was thalipeeth. Hosts Monica Shah and Karishma Swali were celebrating their label turning 10 with an only-veg menu. Headlining the list of guests was Christian Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri. Roohi Jaikishan chose a gold Gucci gown with bow details and accessorised it with a vintage Dior Saddle bag.

Astad Deboo gestures as a model walks the ramp

Giving her company were husband Chetan Jaikishan, Parle's Schauna Chauhan, Atul and Gayatri Ruia, Rhea Kapoor, Farah Oomerbhoy, Simone Arora, Zeenia Lawyer, Sangita Jindal, Haseena Jethmalani and Chhaya Momaya. The brightest star of the night, though, was modern dance pioneer Astad Deboo, who opened and closed the fashion show.

At 71, he is still a master of graceful moves.

That's cricket

Anyone who remembers watching Sachin Tendulkar's first television interview would recall that it was Tom Alter who conducted it, since the latter also wore the hat of a sports writer back then.

Alter, in fact, had a keen interest in cricket, and so it's only fitting that a cricket tournament in his memory has now been kicked off in Mussoorie, where he was born.

It's an under-15 competition with teams from Rohtak, Faridabad, Haldwani, Meerut, Dehradun and Mussoorie. And we want to tell the organisers that the initiative is, well played.

Ghar ka khaana

Munaf Kapadia, owner of the popular home dining venture, The Bohri Kitchen, revealed that he has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism. Together, they are persevering to propagate home dining experiences, an area Kapadia is acing.

Turns out, the young restaurateur was invited by the Ministry for The Landwehr Concert, the official wind orchestra of the Canton and city of Fribourg, which took place against the backdrop of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.



Munaf Kapadia

"When I started dining experiences in Colaba, I never imagined that they would offer me the opportunity to collaborate with the government. We are working on a project wherein home dining and home cooks become representatives of our tourism. What better way to showcase our hospitality than invite people to eat authentic food?" Kapadia told this diarist.

Another win for Mukti Bhavan

Mukti Bhawan or Hotel Salvation which created a lot of positive buzz in the cinematic world, and for the right reasons, is back in the news. Recently, Adil Hussain, who played the lead in the 2016 comedy-drama, re-tweeted the film's producer Sanjay Bhutiani's post announcing that the movie won Best Original Screenplay at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, 2018, Singapore.

The story revolves around a father and son. Hussain is forced to travel to Varanasi, where his father believes he will breathe his last. A heart-warming tale about companionship

and farewells, it is deserving of the win.

It's gintastic

A toast was raised to fourth-generation master distiller Christopher Hayman, who was in Mumbai for a tasting session of a gin from his family-owned business in UK.



Christopher Hayman and Anuraag Bhatnagar

The intimate soiree, hosted by Anuraag Bhatnagar, vice president, Mumbai and Goa, Marriott International and general manager, The St Regis Mumbai, and Sandeep Arora, director, Spiritual Luxury Living was attended by F&B giants.

