Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Small film, big impact

Here's something for India's film buffs to be proud of. Filmmaker Reema Sengupta's Counterfeit Kunkoo has made it to the prestigious 2018 Sundance Film Festival that will take place next month in Utah, USA. An official selection in the International Narrative Shorts category, the 15-minute short piece of fiction that speaks about housing discrimination, marital rape and reclaiming one's sexuality, is the only film representing India at the fest this year.



A still from the film



"It is also the first Indian fiction short to be an official selection at the festival in 15 years. It feels surreal that the world is taking notice of a small indie film we made hustling in some claustrophobic lanes of Mumbai," shared Sengupta, whose debut short The Tigers, They're all Dead won 14 awards, including the IDPA Award for Excellence 2013.



Reema Sengupta



A starry affair

Soha Ali Khan is making her debut as an author with an interestingly titled book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous. Scheduled for a release early next week at a Bandra five-star, the event will also have mom Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, bro's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha's husband Kunal Khemu and Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan in attendance.



Soha Ali Khan



The star-studded supporting cast will ensure plenty of clicks, but we do hope the book will merit the hype. Like we said, we dig the sound of the title; it's wry, dry and a tad Brit too. As for attendance, apart from the Page 3 set, we're hoping that nephew Taimur shows up to support his maasi, for what we suspect might be his maiden appearance for a book launch.



Family matters on a rainy day

Earlier this week, business family matriarch, Rajashree Birla, a close friend to the Toshniwals, was spotted catching up with the artistically inclined family.

Environmentalist and artist Rachna Toshniwal along with her mother, Annuradha Toshniwal, aunt Asha Daga and cousin Vidur Sodhani had opened their art show Zen and the Art of Entanglement at a SoBo art gallery. And going by the turnout at the opening, even Cyclone Ockhi couldn't dissuade these art aficionados from braving the incessant downpour.

A bright new coat for Asalpha village

Many might consider slums as an eyesore but digital agency Fruitbowl has taken charge to change your perspective. In association with Mumbai Metro One, the company initiated Chal Rang de, a slum beautification project this week in Asalpha village.





About 400 people were invited to paint over 120 walls in the area in bright shades of pink, purple, red and yellow, over a span of four days. The idea was to beautify the space and attempt to lift the spirits of the residents of the locality through colour therapy. A happy sight on a cloudy day for sure.



Salman's love for tigers

Two months ago, we learnt of a new title on the big cats of Rajasthan from an unlikely quarter. Actor Salman Khan had tweeted a picture of Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by actor, politician and photographer Bina Kak, saying, "Tigers bahut kam zinda hain. Bina baji... has written and shot amazing pics in the book...," an obvious reference to the title of his upcoming movie.



Salman Khan



Now, as the film approaches its release, the book by Kak, who is like family to Khan, is ready to be launched too, by who else but bhai. With wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey as guest of honour, tales of tigers by Kak, and an actor who is still not out of the shadow of the Black Buck case which incidentally took place in Rajasthan, this launch would be an interesting one.



Bina Kak

You can always bank on him



Musicians Sivamani, Shankar Mahadevan, Gino Banks and Rakesh Chaurasia enjoy a laugh with Louiz Banks yesterday in Santacruz. They will be a part of a performance to celebrate the 75th birthday of the jazz icon. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

