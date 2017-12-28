Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Remembering a wordsmith

About a fortnight ago, award-winning novelist Rabisankar Bal died a quiet death in Kolkata, aged 55. As the news continues to reach readers and literary circles, a shocked Ranjit Hoskote remembered him in these words, "Bal was a scintillating Bangla novelist, poet and essayist, known to Anglophone readers through Arunava [Sinha's] beautiful translations, Dozakhnama and A Mirrored Life."



The city-based poet, cultural theorist and curator remembered a session held earlier this year as part of an arts festival in Mumbai, which brought together two author-translator pairs including Bal and Sinha. "His works were a reflection of his transcultural imagination. The historic sweep of his thoughts was brilliant. I will always remember this [session] when I think of Bal," said Hoskote.

A thrilling list, this

It's that time of the year when throwback posts and looking-back-at-2017 lists flood our social media feeds. The one that's stood out so far is "100 times we were thrilled to be a woman in 2017", curated by The Ladies Finger, an online women's magazine.



The list includes Mithali Raj's record as the highest run-getter in the history of women's ODI cricket, the groundbreaking SC judgment declaring triple talaq unconstitutional, "feminism" being declared as an American dictionary's word of the year and Indian women sharing #MeToo stories in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. And the chart-topper? When Malayali ladies (and others) took up the Jimikki Kammal challenge to celebrate the run-up to Onam.



In step with bff

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and actor Rani Mukerji step out of a Mahalaxmi studio after recording for a chat show themed on friendship on Wednesday.

Mumbai and the car-nama

International motor sports and automobile bodies got a desi tadka when Western India Automobile Association's executive chairman, Nitin Dossa (inset), was elected as a member of the Historic Commission and Customs Council of Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in Paris last week. He was also recently elected President of The Federation of Indian Automobile Associations.



Mumbaikars know Dossa as the mover and shaker behind the city's annual vintage car rally, which is usually held in January.

Dossa is not alone in the international motor sport arena, as fellow Indian Gautam Singhania was also elected to the World Motor Sport Council of FIA. With Mumbaikars in the driving seat internationally, it is time for the city to display global standards when it comes to road safety and discipline.

Meet the animalâÂÂÂÂlover of the year

Newly wed actor Anushka Sharma has won the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) 2017 Person of the Year Award. One half of the Virushka jodi is vegetarian and has taken the title for her wide-reaching work for animals, from helping to protect dogs from fireworks to advocating for horses that are forced to pull carriages in Mumbai.



Anushka is also the proud parent of an adopted dog, Dude. PETA associate director Sachin Bangera claims Anushka's "kindness and initiative know no bounds" and is calling on everyone to follow her lead "by eating healthy plant-based meals, helping community animals by speaking up when they're suffering, and always keeping an eye out for new ways to help animals."

Interestingly, Anushka was named PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015. PETA's roster of past Persons of the Year include Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Radhakrishnan Panicker, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

For four-legged chai lovers

From tuxedos for dogs for the wedding season to kibble shaped like Diwali mithai so they don't feel left out of the festivities, this year has done all that and more for pets and pet parents. And the trend only seems to be getting stronger in the coming year with a high tea for dogs already on the cards in Mumbai. We hear there will be "dognog" flowing through the party, as will other treats. A photo booth to capture the moments will be in place, too. While we wish there was a way of knowing what pets made of all this, we are happy to learn that proceeds from the event will go towards organisations that work for animal welfare.

