Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Cut-and-haste job

Maharashtra's First Lady Amruta Fadnavis ducks a ribbon to make an entry at an event only to realise she must retract and repeat. Pics/suresh karkera



Dolly Bindra

From a tiny dot to something bigger

Pop quiz question: What is common to Madonna, Ashley Judd, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Serena and Venus Williams? Answer: They have all been photographed wearing a bindi. Such is its enduring appeal that countless generations of Indian women have been sporting it on their foreheads, the tiny dot adding a touch of taste to their outfits. But it may be that of late, fewer numbers of at least urban Indian women are wearing one, possibly because a bindi is not always congruous to the western attire they normally wear. Which is why we were happy that #BindiTwitter was trending on the social media site ahead of Women's Day, wherein mostly young Indian women posted pictures of them wearing one (in pic below).



Bindi

Some people, though, also put up photos of celebs known for their over-the-top bindis, such as Dolly Bindra (in pic above) and Usha Uthup, and even the photograph of Amrish Puri that became famous because of the Aao kabhi haveli pe meme. We are not complaining, however, because even though we aren't exactly sanskari, this is one Indian tradition we would like to keep alive.

360­­-degree turn for Sona

Singer Sona Mohapatra is known for taking a new turn with every composition, be it a collaboration with a folk artiste or a story that has never been told before. And the singer has been dropping little bits of information about her soon-to-release album Lal Pari Mastani on social media, which has piqued our interest. What also caught our eye is the release of what the musician claims is the country's first 360-degree music video, called Shyam Piya. It has been shot in Vrindavan, the land of Lord Krishna, and has lyrics that were penned by mystic and poet Meera Bai. The video has been directed by Deepti Gupta and the song has been composed by husband Ram Sampath. What we love the most is that the track features Talvin Singh on the tabla and Sanjoy Das on the guitars.

An utterly butterly dosti

This will come as music to the ears of fans of Mumbai's butter chicken-loving junta who swear by Saransh Goila's lipsmackingly yummy version. Just as the Dilliwallah celebrates the opening of another outlet of his popular restaurant in the city, this diarist spotted another bit of news of the man making new inroads, all the way in Oz. MasterChef Austalia judge George Calombaris tweeted that he was thrilled to have Goila for a pop-up at his prestigious Press Club in Melbourne, where he will be whipping up his trademark dish, and egged his fan following to grab a ticket for the event. He wrote, "So excited to have this great man in the @ThePressClub projects house for pop up butter chicken all the way from Mumbai." We'll be keeping a close watch to check if Aussies warmed up to the desi chicken super dish.

What's up, Editor ji?

For a year now, senior broadcast journalist Vikram Chandra has been working on a start-up, which recently moved from what he calls a garage to an office. While we don't know the nature of the enterprise yet, Chandra revealed its name to be Editorji Technologies. "The Editorji in the name doesn't refer to me, or any other human," he said, dropping a hint. Given his technological leanings, we wonder if it has anything to do with artificial intelligence in editing. And just when we thought he was going former colleague Barkha Dutt's way, he shared that he will continue to host shows on the news channel he is associated with.

Sounds like the Orient

If you are looking for an unusual music festival in the city, wait till March 11. That's when Silk Road will be held at Sion's Shanmukhananda Hall. And as the name suggests, a total of 14 Chinese acts — with names like The Great Emperor Genghis Khan, The Joyous Night of Naadam and The Distant Kherlen River — will play music indigenous to the Far Eastern country. There are also a few Indian artistes in the fray, meaning this is a collaborative musical affair, with free entry. Now, if only the same sort of bonhomie existed in political circles would it be music to our ears.

