Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Prosthetic leg

Little Mumbaikar helps those who need it most

It was in her school that 14-year-old Sanjana Runwal first came across an NGO called Freedom Trust. They were running a campaign there, and what they shared had such an impact on Runwal that she felt that she, too, wanted to join in, in their efforts to make the world a better place. And the way she thought of doing so is lending a helping hand to two people in Vidarbha who lost their legs in an accident.



Sanjana Runwal

So, Runwal is now on a mission to raise Rs 20,000, which would be enough for the cost of at least two camps in the district (one to take measurements and the other for fitting), training, and the actual price of the prosthetic. That doesn't seem like a lot, so it turns out that you don't need to pay an arm and a leg to contribute to this worthy cause started by a girl who is only in class 9. Sometimes, it's children who show adults the way.

Sun, sand and films in Goa

The International Film Festival is back and like before, there are a bunch of intriguing screenings, discussions and activities. The fest will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries, including a world premiere of The Aspern Papers starring noted actors Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson, and Morgane Polanski, who will be present at the event, seven best films from Ingmar Bergman, which will also mark his 100-year anniversary, Indian biopics Gold, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, 1983, MSD: The untold story and Soorma, as well as Achanak, Lekin and Amar Akbar Anthony in a bid to remember veteran actor late Vinod Khanna.

This is not all, the folks at IFFI have also arranged for screenings of Bollywood flicks Hichki and Sholay that will be accompanied with audio assistance for blind children — an exemplary initiative promoting inclusivity. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Dan Wolman, Anil Kapoor, Sumit Israni, Arjun Kapoor and David Dhawan, among others, will be present as jury members, and to conduct masterclasses and hold on-stage discussions. All in all, it seems as if it will be a big filmy party.

Tipple tattle about a Worli bar

If you live in SoBo, when was the last time you travelled to the suburbs? And conversely, if you live north of Mahim, have you travelled to Colaba for pleasure, and not work, in the recent past?

Chances are that you haven't because, let's face it, the arduous journey in either direction doesn't make sense for most people. But a soon-to-open bar in a Worli mall aims to be that perfect central point for people from the two ends of Mumbai.

South Bombay Bar is a chic watering hole located on the fourth floor. What will the vibe of the place be like? Kaushal Shah, the director of the venture, says, "It is simple, uncomplicated and open to anyone who wants to have a good drink and delicious food at any time."

Winning Mark

Heading into the season for literature festivals in Mumbai, the oldest festival in the city — the Tata Literature Live! — announced two of its most prestigious awards yesterday.

Sir Mark Tully KBE, senior journalist and former BBC India correspondent has been awarded the lifetime achievement award while noted poet Jayanta Mahapatra has been named this year's poet laureate.

Both will receive the awards on November 16 and 18 respectively at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Nariman Point.

A peek into a shortlist

Peek a Book is a festival for children's literature, where awards are handed out to deserving people. And they have just announced the shortlist for various categories for this year's edition.

Some of the writers who have made it this far include Stephen Aitken and Sylvia Sikundar for The Colour Thief, Fawzia Gilani Williams and Niloufer Wadia for Adil Ali's Shoes, Sharanya Manivaran and Nerina Canzi for The Amuchi Punchi, and Manjula Padmanabhan for Shrinking Vanita. Congratulations to them, especially for helping contribute to the cause of inculcating the reading habit in people of a young age.

Saajanji ghar aaye



Ahead of his wedding with Deepika Padukone, hubby-to-be Ranveer Singh is his usual animated self at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Vile Parle on Wednesday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

