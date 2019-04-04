Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

A senior customer admires the ring on actor Huma Qureshi's finger at a jewellery store in Ville Parle on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

I want what she has

A venue we want to see more of

We had written in these pages how a new venue for electronic music gigs had opened in the city last year. Of course, there's nothing "new" about Great Eastern Mills in Byculla, which was built in the 19th century, and is one of the few functioning mills in Mumbai from that era. But when the Far Out LEFT festival was held there in November 2018, it was the first time that the space had witnessed techno music, with a full-blown party crowd in attendance. We had attended the event, and can safely say that the mill compound is the best venue for such gigs in the city. But that was the last we heard of an electronic music performance there, until recently, when the space hosted Brazilian DJ Cashu for a similar gig (in pic). It was a proper party once again. Here's hoping that there are many more of the same to come, considering how there's such a paucity of such places in Mumbai.

Memories of a thorough gentleman

Imagine you are a mere schoolboy, and you idolise a huge superstar. You have a poster of your matinee idol in your room. All you want to do when you grow up is emulate him, and you mimic his dialogues and copy his moves, imagining that you are actually him. Then, one day, you gather the courage to write him a letter. You pour your young heart out, telling him what a huge fan you are.

Then, you post that letter, and wait for a reply. And then, two days later, your heart skips a beat when that reply arrives. And what a reply it is, considering it's a signed photograph of the person you hero worship, which makes you idolize him all the more. That's the sort of thing that happened with film journalist Khalid Mohammad when he was in school. Mohammad shared recently on social media how he had once written to Shashi Kapoor, and the latter had sent him an autographed photograph just two days later. We have always known that the late star was a thorough gentleman. But clearly, he also had a kind heart, and such gestures, alas, are all too rare in the Bollywood of today.

A nomination for great Net work

Last morning brought some heartening news for The Swaddle (TS), a city-based digital platform that covers the latest in health, gender and culture in India. For, it has been nominated for a Webby Award for the Best Magazine Website.

"This year, there were over 13,000 submissions from all over the world, evaluated by a committee of well-known names in media, editorial, broadcasting and technology," founder Karla Bookman told this diarist about the awards, considered to be the Oscars for the Internet. The only Indian media website in the running, the other nominees in the category include The New Yorker. "We have all worked so hard for this. To be recognised this way is really gratifying," she said, adding that the website is in the running for two awards - one selected by the committee, and the other by people's choice. So, if you like what you read on TS, check out their social media pages for the voting details.



Divgikar (in black) with members of Dancing Queens. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Music to our ears

Do the rigga digga ding dong song - or the rigga digga Divgikar song. Queer actor-singer-entertainer Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Ko-He-Nur when in drag-queen avatar launched Love is Love, a gay pride anthem at a five-star in Andheri yesterday. The song is a mix of classic western dance music styles, with both English and Hindi lyrics. It is out on various digital platforms. Divgikar said that the track is close to his heart and spreads the message that love always wins. "This is a great time for this anthem to be introduced to the world and a new India that finally allows people to love freely and without fear," added the former Bigg Boss contestant. Incidentally, a trans women group, Dancing Queens, also features in the music video.

Caption this

There are looks that portray incredulity, and then there is this look that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is giving spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in this picture, with Digvijaya Singh in the background. A journalist posted it on social media and asked people to caption it, which led to some hilarious results. One person wrote, "Mam, kapde dry-cleaning ke liye de diye aur groceries mangwa di hai. PGV: AC kaun service karayega?" Talk about hitting below the belt.

