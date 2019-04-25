Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

Salman Khan

Braking news with bhai

How often are you stuck at a signal with Salman Khan? The motorcyclist's double take at a Juhu red light says it all. Pic/Sneha Kharabe



Lionel Wendt, c. 1935

Another slice of the Big Apple

Last year, Mumbai's Jhaveri Cont­em­p­orary won the Stand Prize at Frieze New York - one of the biggest showcases of contemporary art in the world. This year the gallery returns again.

Gallerist Priya Jhaveri to­ld this diarist, "We are de­lighted to return wi­th a di­splay that considers the male fo­­rm via sculpture, painting, and ph­otography. It re­presents the gallery's distinctive intergenerational approach to exhibition making, bringing together artists Ali Kazim, Prem Sahib, Salman Toor, and Lionel Wendt for the first time."

Yeh dil maange more

Mumbai-based contemporary artist Jaideep Mehrotra's works have always struck the right chord with audiences. Now, Mehrotra has worked on twin installations of the country's beloved former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, at Joggers Park, Bandra. Called Between the Lines and Milestone, the 6 feet x 5 feet pieces are made with carbon fibre and aluminium alloy, and will be unveiled on May 1 by actor Amitabh Bachchan in the city.

"These installations are special as they represent the indefatigable spirit of Mumbai which is also synonymous with the city's beloved son and one of the world's greatest sporting icons. Sachin's meteoric rise, his struggles, and phoenix-like revival has been an inspiration to not just lovers of the sport but all Indians," Mehrotra told this diarist, about the installations commissioned by industrialist Harsh Goenka's RPG Art Foundation. The collaborative initiative by The Art Institution, the BMC and the foundation could well be the way forward for the beautification of Mumbai, and the city could certainly do with some.

Bridesmaid brigade

Monica Dogra and Shibani Dandekar were the perfect bridesmaids at a mutual friend's wedding in Alibaug. The two looked stunning in their Payal Singhal outfits - a yellow lehenga for Dandekar and a pink saree for Dogra. While the BFFs posted aplenty from the wedding, the designer also posted a picture of Shibonica, calling them "eternal #PSGirls". And just in case you're wondering who managed to capture this frame; well, the picture was clicked by Dandekar's beau Farhan Akhtar, evident by the picture credits on Instagram.

Ayushmann: Bookworm or a good actor?

On World Book Day observed earlier this week, actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture of him reading a book. Or it looked like it. Fans took to leaving funny comments, questioning if he was reading or just posing. And while Khurrana hasn't revealed whether he's a bookworm or it was just an attempt at being a good influencer, the comments section had us in splits, apt since that's also the ac­t­or's forte. One fan's 'waiting for the comment "why you reading a book, read me"' response was a pr­emonition that saw the light of day in less than an hour, when fans posted 'never wanted to be a book so bad in my life' and 'so cute'. Here's hoping he uploads details of the book soon.

Banks and Dey's jam session

Mumbai-based drummer Gino Banks went live on Instagram from a jam session yesterday, featuring bassist Mohini Dey and city guitarist Chandresh Kudwa, while rehearsing for a tour of the guitarist's new album in which both Banks and Dey have played.

The rock-heavy set also has covers of artistes like Joe Satriani and a version of the Game of Thrones theme song. While Chandresh and Banks played together for first time around 2001, the drummer and Dey go back a decade, when she was 13 years old. "India needed a girl like this - who was exceptionally above average in their instrument. It motivates people and makes for great role models for people to pursue what's not the norm," Banks told this diarist.

The two will soon be rehearsing with percussionist Ghatam Udupa from Bengaluru and mandolin player U Rajesh from Chennai, with whom they will be performing at the jazz festival in Italy in September, along with Gino's father Louis Banks.

