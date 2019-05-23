Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

Mumbai - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

In splits

Katrina Kaif always finds Salman Khan funny. But then, who can dare not to laugh when Bhai cracks a wise one? The stars turned up on the set of a music reality show to encourage the kids and promote their upcoming film

Animal's keeper jumps sheep

Folks frequenting Parel station on Wednesday afternoon went into a frenzy after spotting what appeared to be a goat, but on a closer glance, looked like a sheared sheep tied to a metal beam under a bridge. It turns out that the poor animal's keeper inadvertently left her alone onboard a suburban train and later, called up the railway police to track her down. The cop had no option but to take her off the train and tie her up. It helped amuse commuters until her keeper returned and took charge. Funnily, she also got a uniformed escort at the station to guard her till she was taken away.

Of happy things in Worli

We heard tittle-tattle that Aditya Kilachand, businessman and socialite Shobhaa De's son, will be returning to the hospitality industry a decade after the shuttering of his Japanese dining venture Tetsuma. This time, it's with a Thai restaurant situated in Worli that is set to open on June 7. There's also talk that the kitchen will be helmed by popular Japanese eatery Kofuku's chef James Biaka, whom Kilachand had apparently discovered years ago. So, this diarist picked up the phone to put all the rumours to rest.

"Happy Thai is a product which is a culmination of years of experience and tradition. We hope to offer quality cuisine across demographics, and believe that authentic flavours and quality fresh produce should be easily accessible to the modern Indian," he confirmed, adding that it feels good to be back on the F&B scene after the long gap.



A glimpse from the launch on May 7

The future is here

An open call that the British Council announced last year became the seed for DARA, India's first chatbot for creative professionals, which hopes to foster a global digital community for emerging artists. Elaborating on the development, Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts of British Council, India, said, "Indian creative entrepreneurship is beginning to make its mark on the global stage, and we hope that this innovative platform will help creative professionals from the country take their work to the next level through access to global networks."

Ansari surprises fans, again

You may have relied on struggling actor Vicky Malhotra's pitiful life to lighten up gloomy days. Well, the social media sensation behind the avatar, Varun Thakur, was performing last evening at a well-known resto-bar in Lower Parel. And while the audience had no option but to stand (considering there were no seats placed for the show), the gig culminated in such a way that it warranted an ovation. Attendees who thought they were done with their mid-week fill of comedy spotted American actor and humorist Aziz Ansari, who is currently on an India tour that kicks off tomorrow. And just when you thought that the celeb was done with his share of surprising fans (who were shocked when the otherwise "woke" comedian was named in the #MeToo movement), he put a whammy on Mumbaikars with an impromptu gig. We like.

Sitting pretty at Shivaji Park

It is bottoms up at one of Mumbai's favourite places. Shivaji Park's katta (the border around the park which is a seating ring for all those who frequent the nursery of Indian cricket) is going in for an upgrade. For the longest time, the katta was painted in a dark shade of green, which would require fresh coats every few months. Recently, while passing the spot, this diarist saw the surface being redone with more permanent, bright yellow and orange tiles. Corporator Vishakha Raut and ex-corporator Prakash Patankar said that the work is being carried out in phases. "This seating facility should look good, but sharp edges should be rounded too, so that it is smoother for people to sit on," Patankar said. With the monsoons approaching, it's certainly going to add cheer on overcast days.

