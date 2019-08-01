Mumbai diary: Thursday Dossier

mumbai

Tiger Shroff

If you insist

Tiger Shroff doesn't seem to share a fan's enthusiasm for a selfie, as he steps out of a filmmaker's office in Andheri on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Tuning into N-E

It's no secret that people from the Northeast are as passionate about their music as Bengalis are about their roshogollas. But the region sadly seems to drop off the map whenever events are held on days that are meant to mark different genres. Promoters treat Shillong as the eastern border of the country, and forget that the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are also part of India. It was thus heartening to hear that Big Family, a band founded by city-based guitarist Rohan Ganguli, will host a music workshop in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, on the occasion of International Blues Day tomorrow. "I think this workshop is quite a big deal for both sides since the Northeast hasn't been tapped as a scene, although they love music more than people in other parts of the country," Ganguli told this diarist. Here's hoping that the small step he's taken turns out to be a giant leap.

No greater religion than food

Yesterday, when a Zomato user was allocated a non-Hindu rider for the delivery of his food, he asked for a cancellation, which was denied by the app. He then took to Twitter to report "the issue", threatening to take it up with his lawyers. It was then that the app stepped in, retweeting his post with "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion." When founder Deepinder Goyal reiterated the app's stand with, "We are proud of the idea of India — and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners.

We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values", the move was appreciated by many including Omar Abdullah, Swara Bhaskar and Vishal Dadlani, even as the trolls continued with what they are notorious for. Here's to more corporates standing up for what's right.

Loving a book for its cover

If you are hooked by a book and it comes with a cover that cannot be a better conduit for its content, it makes the reading experience more special. #MyFavouriteBooks, an initiative by founder of Katha Kathan, Jameel Gulrays, and editor Shantanu Chaudhuri, invites bibliophiles to share this experience by posting covers of books they love for 100 days. Several men and women of words have taken to the initiative.

Poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote joined the thread recently on the invitation of singer Rekha Bhardwaj. His first pick? Raag Darbari by Shrilal Shukla. We know where to look for our reading reccos for the next three months.

Time for tradition



Pachisi, a popular boardgame in South Asia was reduced to Ludo in America. Pic /Brown History /Instagram

Known for its nuggets on South Asian history, Instagram page Brown History has now embarked on a collaborative approach. It announced yesterday that it's calling for submissions of vintage photos of traditions and customs practised around the world. The goal is to teach readers about its setting, origin and context. With hundreds of excited comments on the post already, we can't wait to learn more about these stories.

Going bananas over Bose

When actor Rahul Bose recently posted a video sharing how he had been charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas at Chandigarh's JW Marriott, it set the conversation for how big brands can get away with exploitation while consumers stay uninformed about basic policies — like GST being illegally levied on fresh fruits in this case. And although the five-star did end up being charged Rs 25,000 as a fine, Twitterati and companies capitalised on the incident with the hashtag #RahulBoseMoment by sharing memes. While some pointed out the exorbitant fees at coaching institutes as an example, user Rishabh Srivastava's tweet went viral. "Everyone's Rahul Bose moment was paying 200 INR for 1 GB data till 2016," he wrote, and nostalgia followed in the comments section. Actress Nikita Dutta also tweeted her concern by saying, "Wanted to make sure I don't have a #RahulBoseMoment Asked the production team to get me two bananas." But perhaps the most informative meme was that posted by Western Railways, who told people that by adding R3 to Bose's total amount, they can fund a trip to the historic Chittaurgarh. Well, that does sound like good advice.

