Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Ladies who l(a)unch

Gul Panag, Nandita Das, Mandeep Nagi and Tisca Chopra at the launch of Nagi's Shades of India in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Time to tea off again

Once a haven for the who's who of Mumbai, the Tea Centre — a classy, old-school tea room that was synonymous with ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakar's name, considering he played a pivotal role in giving it a facelift some years ago — left many heartbroken when it downed shutters in 2016.



Pic/Suresh Karkera

But there's good news in store, since it's making a comeback. Located in Resham Bhavan at Churchgate, the space is currently undergoing renovation with workers claiming it'll be ready by Diwali. A senior official at the Tea Board of India in Kolkata remained tight-lipped about the goings-on, but confirmed that it is indeed the legendary tea room, which is under renovation and will launch soon.

A controversial case and a prolific lawyer

It was 60 years ago that naval commander KM Nanavati was tried for the murder of his wife's lover, but the case created such ripples in Indian society that it still lingers, whether it's in the form of the film Achanak (1973), Rustom (2016) or now, the web series, The Verdict.

While details of the case are still fresh in our memories thanks to these reminders, what one may not remember is that the prosecutor in the case was Ram Jethmalani.

The show, which will release this month, has been dedicated to "India's most controversial yet prolific lawyer", who passed away earlier this week.

What the fuss?

Everyone knows that Shashi Tharoor likes using unusual English words as much as the character Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games likes hurling cuss words. And he was at it again recently, when he posted a photo of him holidaying in the Maldives, using the word "kerfuffle" in the caption.

Agreed that it's not as incomprehensible as some other gems he's used earlier ("rodomontade", anyone?). But there were still some flummoxed people in the comments section scratching their heads about a word that means "commotion or fuss".

Little opinions matter

Earlier this year, when the city's first ever children's museum was launched in CSMVS, it made for a much-needed addition to Mumbai's cultural landscape. Recently, Heritage Lab (HL), a platform dedicated to India's museums, too, decided to put the spotlight on kids by sharing a charter called 10 Rights of the Little Visitor at the Museum, created by a French non-profit called Mom-Art-Famille and inspired by Daniel Pennac's 10 Rights of the Reader.



Glimpse of the launch of the children's museum at CSMVS in March, 2019

The folks at HL then reached out to their Insta fans in India to suggest more such rights. The result? Some pretty cool insights like, the right to break queues, and reading spaces (libraries) within museums. We'd love to see this become a reality.

A helping hand

If there are internet trends and insensitively made films that don't take a moment to reconsider the triggering aspects of their content, there's also a gamut of committed Good Samaritans who're doing everything in their power for the greater good. Take for example a new video called Talk to Them, which has been made by Yuvaa, a platform for young India.

The video, which features Ratna Pathak Shah, Gajraj Rao, Raza Mishra, Kumud Mishra, Shishir Sharma and Sheeba Chadda, attempts to encourage youngsters grappling with mental health issues to come out and talk about them. This is in spirit of the #WorldSuicidePreventionMonth that sheds light on the importance of asking for help, which can go a long way.

Eating out of her hands

N for Nourish, which launches today, has been penned by Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist who has counselled celebs, including Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. With it, she hopes to teach children about the basics of healthy eating.

"I want them to learn about healthy eating habits at a young age and present sound, logical, fact-based arguments on why they should be doing so, because kids today respond to logic. I've tried to make food appear as their friend, or a BFF if you like, to make things more appealing," she told this diarist.

