Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pleased to meet you

True fans keep track of their heroes across cities. This fan's day was made when he greeted Rajinikanth at the airport on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The shoe with a story

Brands today are going all out to engage with the customer in ways that can help strengthen their recall value.

A leading international sports brand has now roped in noted comic artist and author Appupen to create an action comic hero and book, based on the latest sneakers it has launched.

"I have tried to play with the idea of gravity [a concept used in the shoes' name and brand communication] in the book Get Grounded, where the hero is from the galaxy of the Great Cat, a play on Great Bear. When I collaborate with a brand, my aim is to create a world around it, so there is more to it for the consumers," Appupen told this diarist.

With U2, not without

It really doesn't get bigger than this. U2, the mighty Irish rockers, are going to play a gig at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in December. They are arguably the biggest act to have ever announced a concert in India, and fans, including people in the city's music community, are understandably jumping with joy.

Composer-singer Arijit Datta told this diarist that his first thoughts on hearing that U2 is coming down to the country were, "Finally!" He added, "They were a fine blend of rock, pop and contemporary music, and broke through all commercial ceilings. They were the band, yaar." In other words, don't miss this one.

Art meets fashion in New York

At the recently concluded New York Fashion Week, India found representation in an unusual quarter. Akshita Gandhi was the only Indian artist at the show who showcased life-size installations, light-boxes and artworks, and even paired them with sonnets she had penned.

The three-day exhibit saw Gandhi collaborate with menswear designer Frank De Bourge with the New York-based designer using Gandhi's artworks on his limited-edition jackets. What's more, the jackets were auctioned and the proceeds were donated to a local New York charity — much in sync with Gandhi's philanthropic work. The life-size installation was themed "Let There Be Light" and encompassed canvas pieces, pictorial light boxes, and colossal angel wings that were connected to a halo and a tree of life.

Meet Parineeti, the diver

Next week, the city will witness India's first international dive expo, where several domestic and international diving institutions and top brands of diving gears and equipment will try to woo the diver in Mumbaikars.

While we aren't surprised to see Mitali Kakar, ad filmmaker and co-founder, Reefwatch Marine Conservation, and star diving instructor Anees Adenwala — who set up a dive centre in Lakshadweep way back in 1996 —associated with the event, seeing Parineeti Chopra as the event's brand ambassador was a bit of a surprise. Turns out, it isn't just the star factor for which the actor has been roped in, Chopra is a diving enthusiast herself.

A moment of pride

This month, the first anniversary of the decriminalisation of Section 377 was observed. But much is yet to be achieved, especially when it comes to public awareness and acceptance about the LGBTQ community. A new children's book titled Queer Heroes celebrates 53 personalities from around the world including Frida Kahlo, Leonardo da Vinci, Vikram Seth and city-based activist Harish Iyer. "So thrilled that I am a part of this collectible...

It's a children's book that has released as a part of the golden jubilee of the Stonewall riots," Iyer tweeted. Although the riots originated in the United States, it sparked the gay rights movement around the world. We hope it serves as an inspiration to kids in the city.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates