Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Bhumi Pednekar flashes a wide smile during the promotion of her upcoming film at a studio in Bandra on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

International heritage camp comes to Mumbai

With the urgency of environmental concerns escalating by the minute, it becomes necessary to draw attention to the preservation of our cultural sites. Keeping this idea in mind as well as the need to raise awareness among local communities about their heritage, the World Heritage Volunteers initiative was started.

Led by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and currently in its 12th year, the campaign provides enriching opportunities to young people through 68 action camps implemented at 62 World Heritage properties — including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

This week the campaign kickstarts in Mumbai in collaboration with the Elixir Foundation and Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture and Environmental Studies (KRVIA). "We have 35 young people who will engage in activities ranging from heritage walks to quizzes.

They will also interact with stakeholders like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Archaeological Survey of India and the Indian Railways. But the programme is not restricted to CSMT and we'll be exploring other areas in the city as well," Madhish Parekh, the programme coordinator told this diarist. ]

Look who's on the 'Gram!

Ratan Tata is not particularly known to the kind of person millennials like to call 'edgy'. But yesterday, the industrialist surprised everyone by making his mark on Instagram with a bio that read "I made it to the 'Gram!", followed by — in true business style — his designation.

After posting a screenshot of his IG account, he wrote, "I don't know about breaking the Internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram (ratantata)! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!" And in sync with the reactions, we are just going to say, welcome aboard!

A musical twist in the US

Zuni Chopra might have left the city for Stanford University this year, but that hasn't stopped her from staying true to her Bollywood roots.

For yesterday, her mother and film critic Anupama Chopra posted a video of a duet Zuni engaged in over Parineeta's Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, saying, "#bollywood taking over America, one college at a time!!" We can't wait to hear more.

History lesson from Dalrymple

William Dalrymple can't get enough of the East India Company. Barely did he wrap up writing his tome-like The Anarchy about the band of wily, corrupt officers who ruled over India before the Crown took over, he is now ready with what he claims will be his last written work on the subject.

Titled Forgotten Masters: Indian paintings for the East India Company, it is an appendix for an exhibition that will go on display in Britain. The author took to social media to give followers a glimpse of the first copy of the catalogue, which from the looks of it, seems like another historic gem from the Indophile.

Learning to adult

What is the difference between "adult" and "adultery"? The former, of course, officially denotes anyone above the age of 18 while the latter word refers to the act of cheating on your partner. But this difference seems to have bypassed a person who wrote to comedian Sorabh Pant, asking whether he'd be open to performing an "adultery comedy show" for a client. Pant's tongue-in-cheek reply was that he "currently doesn't do adultery" but will ask his wife if it's all right.

When quizzed about this exchange, he told this diarist, "My initial reaction was that it was obviously a typo. Over the past few weeks someone in this email thread has constantly used the word 'adultery', which makes me think that it's a clear case of auto-correct. That made me curious about their life also. I mean, what's happening there?" Well, some questions are best left unanswered.

