Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Mumbai kids reach new heights

Basketball is a sport that seems to be catching on in India, with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the US showing major interest in the country. There was a match last month between the high-profile teams, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, held at a Mumbai venue to promote NBA in the city. Two Mumbai kids — Dev Premi and Riccha Ravi — also travelled to Orlando recently to take part in the Junior NBA Global Championship 2019.

Speaking about the experience, Premi said, "Meeting everybody from across the globe with different cultures was an enriching experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it," while Ravi added, "We met and learnt from current and former NBA players such as Danny Green, Dwyane Wade, Breanna Stewart and many more." Good going. '

Prized possession

The Masala Library outpost in Dubai has been meeting with quite a bit of success recently. Earlier this week, it won the award for the Best Indian Restaurant at the Fact Food Awards in the Gulf city, which made it the third such accolade that the eatery has received in the past two months. Proprietor Zorawar Kalra told this diarist, "The Dubai branch is based on the same ethos as the ones in Mumbai and Delhi, which is about being on the cutting edge of Indian cuisine and taking it to new levels. But we have adapted the menu a bit to suit local tastes, though overall, it stays true to modern Indian food. We are also located in the world's tallest hotel, which adds to the ambience, and have people from 11 countries as part of our staff, who all get together and talk about Indian food. That, I think, is a big thing." Indeed, it is.

Catching them young and making them film

The DELL International Kids Film Festival kick-started yesterday at St Mary's School (ICSE), Mazgaon. The two-month event that takes place in over 40 countries includes film screenings, masterclasses and the world's largest student filmmaking competition with personalities like Jaya Bachchan and Manisha Koirala as part of the jury. And guess who made a stylish entrance into the opening ceremony? Maria Goretti and kids Zene Zoe and Zeke Warsi. We wonder if the kids already have an interest in cinema. Time will tell.

Sweet surprise

You've heard of edible gold leaves and gold dust. But have you ever seen jewellery that's made entirely out of chocolate. Well, that's what's on display for a week at a suburban five-star hotel. There are earrings, neckpieces and broaches that look deceptively like the real deal. "Jewellery is something that has the power to make one feel good, and so does chocolate. That's what inspired me to curate chocolate jewellery," said chef Santosh Rawat (in pic), who's conceptualised the pieces.

Survey on sex reveals some fake news

A recent survey of 1,500 single Indians by a dating app across seven cities and within the age bracket of 18 to 34 years revealed some interesting notions about sex and relationships. For starters, 79 per cent women and 83 per cent men think sex is important in a relationship, but it's the older bracket — those aged between 28 and 34 — who gave it more priority than those aged between 18 and 24. The difference between men and women thinking about sex every day wasn't much as 21 per cent women said they thought about it several times a day and 30 per cent men agreed. But the biggest revelation was that it's not just women who fake orgasms, with 46 per cent men admitting to having done it, too. Saturday was picked as the best day to have sex or go on a date and Monday, unsurprisingly the worst.

