Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Red Alert

Malaika Arora took the temperature up another notch when she walked in for Xmas mass at a Bandra church dressed in a red pant suit with son Arhaan. Pic /Pradeep Dhivar

It's all in the details

The city's own history chronicler Art Deco Mumbai has another interesting series, this time on windows in heritage buildings. Spanning the areas of Matunga, Shivaji Park, Marine Drive and Churchgate, posts on their social media handle are peppered with information on their design.

The two collections so far explore the nautical elements that reflect in the design owing to the city's proximity to the sea. The documentation exercise is being lauded by followers through comments.

Spreading edible joy

Pooja Dhingra of Le 15 Patisserie took to social media to share smiles this Christmas and they weren't those at her cafe or of a city celebrity. She shared pictures of a young girl celebrating her birthday at the Sharanam Centre for girls by Aasha Foundation on Christmas day with a chocolate cake. A video that follows shows the girls thanking her for the gesture. Dhingra has over the last three years sent more than a hundred birthday cakes there. In her post, she explains, it was her contribution as most of the girls had not celebrated a birthday with a cake. Speaking to this diarist, she said, "I was introduced to the founder a few years ago and it's an absolute joy to see the girls at the Sharanam foundation enjoy their birthday cakes. I saw the wonderful work she was doing for the girls and it was my little way to contribute to their lives. The girls are intelligent, warm and full of love". We think is a fabulous way to give back because who doesn't like a pretty birthday cake like this one?

Only much louder, for a message

For Zeiya Shay, music has always managed to convey more than words. So, on Christmas Day, she shared with a friend her desire to organise a protest on August Kranti Marg, where she hopes melodies will take over chants. It is then that her friend mentioned Father Frazer from St Peter's Church, Bandra, and former principal of St Xavier's College addressed the contentious issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act in his sermon at the Christmas mass on 24th night. Now that the priest's inspiring message has instilled fresh fervour in Shay, the vocalist is looking to bring together the city's artistes for a musical protest of sorts. "At this moment, I am on my own, but I am trying to figure out permissions and mobilise people. I felt that it was important to raise concerns around CAA and NPR, but music can reach more people when compared to slogans." Well, it sure sounds like a great way to lend voice to the ongoing civil movement. For once, we can safely say, the louder the better.

Speaking straight

Trust punk musicians to keep it real in these fractious times. City-based act The Riot Peddlars are launching a new EP next month that has a political bent. "It's more anti-religion than anti-NRC really, since there is a track in it called Untitled, where we call out all sadhus who give themselves titles to sound important," front man Arun S Ravi told this diarist.

Why our unity is in diversity

India's secular fabric was on full display this Christmas, with people putting up videos of how they celebrated the occasion across religions and borders. There was one in which soldiers at the Line of Control in Kashmir were clapping their gloved hands and singing Jingle Bells, complete with a snow man and a person dressed up as Santa Claus. Renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Pattnaik put up a video showcasing a piece that wished people and urged them to go green. Not to be left out, the students at Jamia Milia Islamia also displayed how they had celebrated the festival in a big way, which we think is also an effective way of protest.

