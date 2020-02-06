Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Too many looks

Alia Bhatt and Anshula Kapoor share a laugh before the actor tests her baking skills with a fan, at a charity in Khar West on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Another goodbye

The wildly popular Facebook page Humans of Hindutva (HoH), which has taken on right-wing politics and everyday news through memes like its display picture (in pic), is no stranger to goodbyes. Last year, following death threats, the anonymous admin announced an exit, only to be back again. And yesterday, HoH posted yet another parting note, except this time the reason is that it is at risk of being unpublished by Facebook due to reports of violating community standards.

"I promise you this, history will be kinder to me than it will be to you. I have painstakingly written literally hundreds of thousands of words here and this threat of being unpublished makes me think it was for naught," the post says about the platform. We'll sorely miss HoH and the wit!

Like teen spirit

The future is in the hands of the young and here's a platform that is inviting enterprising teenagers to display their chops beyond academics through innovative thinking. The brainchild of Nepal-based Global Khabar, Glocal Teen Hero is now in its second edition and encourages networking with industry leaders, thus nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit.



Kajol Jha, Glocal Nepal, and Matthew Mattam, CYDA, at the press conference

The eventual list of "20 under 20" youngsters will be announced after interviews and assessment of the applications. The top six will then be shortlisted for a final round before a winner is announced. Log on to india.glocalteenhero.com to apply.

Diplo's a Badshah fan

This weekend will see some big progressive rock, indie and hip-hop acts woo music lovers at Vh1 Supersonic in Pune. American DJ Diplo, headliner on day two (Saturday), is quite pumped about his set, which will be a solo sans Major Lazer or DJ Snake like his previous gigs in the city.

"It's hard to define a signature sound when I'm playing to so many different people and cultures across the globe. With Major Lazer, I was inspired by where we were and the musical styles of the people we met. And that's something I will incorporate in this solo Indian tour too," Diplo told this diarist.

"I loved Gully Boy and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan — he's a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called Phurr, which also featured Pritam. I also love Badshah's remix of Que Calor," he added. Seems like the perfect hint at a desi surprise performer joining him on stage? Well, we'll have to wait and see.

On view, for everyone

Celebrated artist Nalini Malani's work has had a good run in the city of late. Last month, The Witness, at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum displayed a wide range of her works: installations, wall drawings, animation chambers and the famous video/shadow plays.

This Saturday, Malani will present her work, Can You Hear Me? in a new configuration on the facade of the Taj Mahal Tower. More than 50 animations and floating images will appear full-length, for this one evening — thus making it a public art project that is accessible to a crowd too. Sounds like the perfect weekend by the Gateway of India.

Look who's back in the game

It was only last week that comedian Kunal Kamra made news by confronting editor Arnab Goswami on board a plane and for the subsequent airline ban he faced. But this has far from dampened his spirit. He released a new episode of his popular show, Shut Up Ya Kunal, with AAP's Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh ahead of the Delhi elections.

Kamra has also announced a multi-city tour where he will be seen performing his live show, Fresher Thoughts, in Doha, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and five cities in Australia. Talk about flying high.

