Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Sunny Leone and designer Swapnil Shinde wear matching colours as she showcases his creation at a fashion show in the city on Wednesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A win-win for Rahul Mishra

When Lakmé Fashion Week decided to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an opening show on Tuesday night featuring 30 designers who have showcased their debut collections on the Gen Next platform, Rahul Mishra (batch of 2006) was unarguably one of the main attractions. As part of the show format, each designer was asked to pick one look from their respective debut shows, and present it in today's milieu.



Rahul Mishra

A couple of days prior to the show, this diarist spoke to the New Delhi-based designer, and he sounded iffy about his attendance. "I'm in a fix," he said almost apologetically. "The date coincides with Aarna, my four-year-old daughter's PTA meeting at school. She is already complaining, 'Papa, aap toh shows hi karte rahte ho.'" Mishra did make it for the 9 pm show, post taking the 5 pm flight to Mumbai after marking his attendance at the PTA meeting.



A model showcases Rahul Mishra's interpretation of the organza outfit that American actor Zendaya was previously spotted in. Pic/Shadab Khan

The winner of the International Woolmark Prize showcased a collection of 31 garments at the coveted Paris Haute Couture Week in January — the first Indian designer to be welcomed as guest member on the Haute Couture calendar. Just weeks after his Couture Spring 2020 showcase, the American actor and singer Zendaya wore the long organza shirt enveloped in undulated 3-D hand-embroidered foliage and trousers at a red carpet event in New York. So, in a nostalgic nod to his first show, Mishra created another version of the Zendaya outfit in sunshine yellow worn with Kerala-style lungi trousers. "She [Zendaya] is the epitome of youth and it was a big milestone that she chose to wear my piece. This outfit costs $5,000, and I've already received 30 orders from [people including] the Princess of Monaco, and Hollywood celebrities Olivia Munn and Kerry Washington,"

he says.

This film is to dance about

The perception that people generally tend to have of ballet is that it's a dance form meant for women. But Sooni Taraporevala's new film, Yeh Ballet, seeks to challenge that. Set to release on a streaming platform later this month, the trailer dropped this week. The plot revolves around two competitors-turned-friends from humble backgrounds in Mumbai who make it to leading international ballet schools.

"I hope to bring to light the fact that talent has no boundaries. We just need to recognise it since sometimes it's found in the unlikeliest of places," Taraporevala said, voicing an opinion we agree with.

A happy tale

Independent children's publishing house Karadi Tales and their partner company Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three awards at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards.

Shobha Viswanath, co-founder of Karadi Tales, told this diarist, "When we began 24 years ago, we just wanted to create books our own children wanted and needed, and it's a wonderful feeling to know that our contribution is continuing to make a difference." Our congratulations.

Stars in your eyes

A group of city astronomers are advocating a literally out-of-this-world way of celebrating Valentine's Day. If your partner is not in the same place as you are, just look up at the sky together around 8.30 pm and spot the majestic Orion constellation.

"Within it, you will find a red star called Betelgeuse, which looks a little like a red rose. So instead of exchanging bouquets, you can silently communicate with each other by looking at it," city-based astronomer Anjanee Rao suggested to this diarist.

Here's why love is an adventure

With Valentine's Day falling on a long weekend, a survey by a travel company has revealed that instead of clichéd romantic places, couples are taking a more adventurous route with getaways that include white-water rafting, cave expeditions and quad-biking.

Many are also booking exotic holidays on February 20, ie 20.2.2020, viewing it as the perfect day to propose to their partner. "But generally speaking, it's interesting that we are also witnessing an encouraging uptake from solo travellers looking for me-cations, and family and friends going on bonding trips," said Rajeev Kale, country head of the firm.

