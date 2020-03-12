Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Lukka chuppi bahut huyi

Twinkle Khanna covers her face from the paparazzi after a shoot in Khar on Wednesday evening. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sab yaad rakha jayega

"Toh tum zameen pe zulm likh do, asmaan pe inquilab likha jayega, sab yaad rakha jayega, sab kuch yaad rakha jayega." These were the words that echoed across the capital when the anti-CAA protestors were taken to task by the Delhi Police, and hooligans. These words were then also recited by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, who praised the 'Indian poet', Aamir Aziz. And tonight, Aziz, who has spent the last three months in the capital, will land in Mumbai, after which he plans to head to the Kalyan protest site over the weekend. There, he aims to sing some of his compositions including Ballad of Pehlu Khan, Acche din blues, and My name is Aamir Aziz.

But that, if the sound system works well. "They aren't too instrument-friendly because it's a protest. Toh isliye main mostly poetry hi padhta hun. And Sab yaad rakhenge toh padhna hi padta hai. People don't let me leave without it," Aziz told this diarist. While he plans to head to Madhya Pradesh soon, he also has a whole lot of material he's been working on during his time in Delhi, though he won't release it just yet. Ask him what he thinks of the protests in Kalyan, and he said, "Darr kam hota hai, Delhi ke bahar protests mein. Except UP, of course. In these places, you can smell the fear."

India snapped with colour

To ensure the spirit of Holi is mo­re vibrant than ever, Snapchat lau­n­ched special creative tools. This comprised fun stickers, augmented reality lenses and filters that users from across the country can access.

The tools have also been localised into Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. So, it's not too late to send your wishes using the Bitmoji and find your friends and family celebrating on the Snap Map.

The great Indian political family drama

As Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress to the BJP continues to make headlines across India, it turns out that on the sidelines, a book on the Scindia family was in the works.



(Clockwise from left) Indira Gandhi, Madhavrao Scindia, Madhavi Raje and Jyotiraditya. Pics/Facebook

Priya Kapoor (below), Roli Books' editorial director, had tweeted yesterday that a few months ago, the publishing house had reached out to Bhopal-based senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai to write the book, and that he had requested for an extension. In hindsight, it turned out to be a masterstroke. "Rasheed Kidwai has his ears to the ground and was my first and only choice.



(Left) Vijaya Raje Scindia, sisters Yashod­h­ara Raje Scindia and Vasundhara Raje

He has reported on the family extensively. I was delighted when he readily agreed." Kapoor added that the Scindia family story was waiting to be written, "It has it all — royalty, extravagance, betrayal, politics, intrigue, ambition, family divide, power and success. The cast of characters is compelling — each of them has charted distinct paths for themselves. The Rajmata [whose autobiography I read years ago] in particular has always fascinated me.



Priya Kapoor

The family has had strong women leaders but after the tragic, premature death of Madhavrao Scindia, all eyes were on his son to see how well he could carry the legacy. The events of the past two days are just another twist in the tale of one of India's leading political families."

Currying favour

The second episode of the new season of David Chang's Ugly Delicious on Netflix brought a smile to most Mumbai foodies' faces, since it features the city's The Bombay Canteen. Called Don't Call it Curry!, the episode has founding chef Floyd Cardoz as well as executive chef Thomas Zacharias whip up Indian curries for the iconic show. "Indian food has never been just about curry like it is usually perceived to be across the rest of the world.

There's an incredible diversity and richness of cuisines within our country, which has been largely underrepresented in Indian restaurants both within India and abroad, and we're glad this show is shining a light on our culinary heritage," Zacharias told this diarist. "Chef Chang in reality is pretty much the same person you see on screen, always curious and enthusiastic about food and conversations around it. Filming this episode with him felt effortless because it was unscripted and we just went with the flow," he added.

Girls' day out

Chef Sarah Todd whipped up a meal for Ananya Panday and her mum Bhavna recently, and it seems like all three women had a blast. The brunch spread included khakhra, cauliflower picallili, tofu aioli and roast carrot — all vegan, with a strong punch of desi flavours. "This was my way of appreciating the hard work women have to do, juggling family and work, and the sacrifices that come along with it.

I have such a strong bond with my mother and she's my constant support. So, it was a pleasure to host Ananya and Bhavna as their bond reminds me of the one I share with my own mother. I truly believe that's what has helped me become as successful as I am. The menu embraced diverse flavours from around India," Todd told this diarist.

