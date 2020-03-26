Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Masked celebrations

Fragmented Gudi Padwa celebrations seen at a window of a Girgaum residence on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A ray for Satyajit

Photographer Nemai Ghosh, best known for being director Satyajit Ray's official photographer, passed away in Kolkata on Wednesday. He was 86. Dubbed by Ray as "my Bosswell with a camera," Ghosh had been unwell for a few months. As a Bengali, for whom Ghosh's works were a part of his education, Mumbai-based photographer Chirodeep Chaudhuri recounted his first and only encounter.

"We kept chatting for the longest time and he also told me he liked my book. Apart from his photographs of Ray, it was his documentation of the Indian theatre scene which was a hugely important archive; that was less exposed as compared to his works on Ray. He asked me to meet him again, but that never materialised; that'll remain one of my regrets," Chaudhuri told this diarist.

While social distancing turns a norm, pets practice it too

Designer Payal Khandwala's two pets, Nico and Muji, are also practising social distancing. Coronavirus perhaps might not be the reason why they are keeping a distance though.

"We adopted Nico, an indie dog, few days ago, and while Muji has been quite friendly to our new family member, on Tuesday evening, he got quite territorial and slapped Nico with his paw," Khandwala told this diarist.

"I guess it's his [Muji's] way of showing who's the boss around the house," said the designer. So while most of us are occupied with chasing news and updates, Khandwala is busy researching on dogs and cats so that she can train the two to get along. "For now, they are not allowed to play with each other, and are kept in different rooms and at a distance. Social distancing works," she said. Nico suffered a bruise close to his eye, but Khandwala says he is doing better now.

A sombre celebration

City-restaurant Masque had won the title of the Miele One to Watch last month and a sombre virtual ceremony was held recently. "As we tuned into the #Asias50Best ceremony that got underway today, we couldn't help but feel a sense of oneness.

We're proud of the team's unrelenting hard work, our guests who've shown unwavering support and our entire community of farmers who work against all odds," Prateek Sadhu, executive chef and co-owner, told this diarist.

Music scholarship awarded

We had reported on this page earlier this year, that NCPA was accepting applications for its scholarship programme for young musicians for advance training in Hindustani music for the year 2020-21. They have now announced the winners.

"I have been learning music for many years, but took it up professionally last year. It was an overwhelming moment performing in front of the NCPA judges. For something as abstract as music, there need to be milestones to measure your growth. This was that for me. This was a huge seed of approval," Manasa Shastry, winner in the khayal category, told this diarist.

Now showing: Marathi movies

How are you all going to spend time in the next 21 days?" asked Mumbai-based cardiologist Dr Siddharth Dagli in a Facebook post on Wednesday. His cricketer friends Balvinder Singh Sandhu and Karsan Ghavri were quick to respond to this. Sandhu, a 1983 World Cupper, revealed he has been watching Marathi movies during the lockdown . He recommended Choricha Mamla to this diarist, who had in turn, urged him to watch Aamhi Doghi.



Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Meanwhile, Ghavri said he was learning to play the keyboard and reading biographies. Then, Shishir Hattangadi, the former Mumbai captain, now CEO of Baroda Cricket Association, chimed in with the comment, "Realising (that) Mother Nature is the boss and each one of us must destroy our egos and bow down to the divine power of who writes scripts from above".



Siddharth Dagli

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates