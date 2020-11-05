Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Embrace for impact

A young couple hug by Juhu beach and this canine sure knows how to give them privacy. Pic/Satej Shinde

Save the drama for Uncle Sam

The White House is where all the action is, and at the time of going to press, experts and analysts were out in full force trying to decode who will enter the White House in the USA. Things were much quieter here in Mumbai's White House located on the Walkeshwar incline, Malabar Hill that climbs up towards Raj Bhavan. In fact, the White House building in the city looked at peace, and quite unaware of another much more famous White House, which is the focus of global attention. Like they say in aamchi Mumbai, If USA dumps Trump, or Joe's Bid(en) fails, what goes of mine, yaar?

Eye in the sky

On the Birdman of India aka Dr Salim Ali's birth anniversary, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Bird Count India, Maharashtra Pakshimitra Sanghatana and Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN) will hold a week-long bird count starting today. To participate, avian enthusiasts can record birds in an area, and upload a checklist on the Internet of Birds or eBird mobile applications. "Every observation bird watchers contribute, will be a great tribute to Dr Salim Ali, and also a small contribution to India's ornithology," Dr Raju Kasambe, assistant director - education, BNHS, shared.

Goila goes to London

These are exciting times for Goila Butter Chicken (GBC). The firm Ghost Kitchens, which runs popular eateries such as New York Waffles, Starboy Pizza and Hakka Makka, has entered into an equity partnership with GBC, co-founded by Vivek Sahani and chef Saransh Goila. "We are going to roll out a new venture called Bambai Meal Rolls, and plan to launch a biryani brand as well. We are also going to help GBC grow after this association, by opening outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai and other Indian cities, apart from one in London," Karan Tanna of Ghost Kitchens told this diarist, adding that the paperwork for the partnership was completed last week.

Get well soon, Ghavri

Around two weeks ago, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty following a heart attack in New Delhi. Today, his former opening partner Karsan Ghavri will undergo angiography SOS angioplasty at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai.

Ghavri, 69, who spoke to this diarist yesterday, said he was in good hands — the sports-loving cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai. Ghavri didn't sound too nervous and that is no surprise. He has always been a warrior who played his cricket fearlessly and fairly. We wish him well and hopefully he will one day soon be seen on a golf course with his old mate Kapil Dev.

A different kind of interactivity



Harkat Studios work across theatre and film. Pic/Facebook

We've now seen theatre companies present pre-recorded performances and live tapings. But imagine if you, sitting at home, could engage with actors, choose what you want to see on stage and even decide the course of the narrative — all live. That's the idea of Versova-based Harkat Studios' Virtual Interactive Stage in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai.

They will launch three productions; each will receive a grant of R75,000, plus tech support, a rehearsal space, a publicity design and marketing team. "The first production premieres in December. The idea is also to bring theatremakers who are not on the big circuit. We hope to go to smaller towns and look at more languages, too," shared co-founder Michaela Talwar. Attending a briefing session on Monday is mandatory, to qualify for the grant. RSVP details are available on Harkat's social media pages.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news