Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Daddy's little girl

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara's daughter Saira is caught in a moment of focus, as he coaches her in Khar on Monday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Anjali Lama's message of love

It's been quite an eventful year for Anjali Lama, and things only seem to be getting better for the model, who wears her transgender status as a badge of honour. Lama made history last month when she became the first transgender model from Asia to be featured in an international brand campaign with a luxury fashion house.

On International Transgender Day on March 31, the Nepali national wrote online, "Happy Transgender Day of Visibility to all my strong trans sisters who have touched success by pushing all the norms in society and also broken the stereotypes to celebrate life, and teaching people how to love, how to treat everyone with equal respect."

When goalkeeper Adrian D'Souza played striker

A bevy of former India hockey stars spent a fun Saturday evening at Don Bosco High School (Matunga), playing an exhibition match against the school's past and present pupils as they inaugurated a full size artificial hockey turf. The list of players included some prominent names like MM Somaya, Joaquim Carvalho, Marcellus Gomes, Clarence Lobo, Dhanraj Pillay, Gavin Fereira, Edgar Mascarenhas Jr and Sr, Rahul Singh and Adrian D'Souza.

The match ended 5-4 in favour of the internationals, with Pillay, 51, defying age and enthralling the young gathering with his stickwork, and even scoring a goal in the bargain. The highlight of the evening, however, was former India custodian Adrian playing in the striker's role. Pillay joked about his selection: "Adrian called me earlier in the day, saying he wanted to play in my position — centreforward. He convinced me saying he had played in that position at a tournament in Bandra recently and scored some goals, too. I had to agree," the four-time Olympian joked.

To his credit, Adrian was quite nimble-footed upfront, just like he is under the bar normally. And though the daredevil custodian didn't score a goal, he did set up a couple, however, justifying his new centreforward position!

Time for change

If you go looking for On The Platter (OTP), the quaint Indian, Mughlai and Chinese restaurant in Juhu, to grab a bite, you're in for a surprise.

The restaurant has shut down to give way to owner Rajesh Shetty's new venture, Bombay 49 Kitchen & Bar, which opens this Thursday.

The menu will now focus on Italian and Mexican food. Shetty, who has partnered with Piyush Gosar for the venture, says, "My father [who started OTP] has been encouraging of this change. We are utilising the space better and catering to a larger crowd, which is needed for growth."

Brar's GOT premiere pie party

It seems Ranveer Brar has joined the large number of fans of Game of Thrones who are re-watching all seven seasons of the show before the final season premieres on April 14. The Mumbai chef admitted to binge-watching as D-day draws near. "I'm a big fan. I drop everything to watch it, irrespective of where I am. This is, of course, followed by reviews and videos about the various theories," Brar told this diarist, adding that he got hooked to it in the second season, fascinated by the Stark family.

"Every character was allowed to be themselves. And they are complex and grey, not black or white, which is exactly how things are in life," he added. Jon Snow is his favourite character, who, Brar believes, will sit on the Iron throne, besides Khaleesi and Sansa. The chef will be hosting a pie party at his Mumbai residence on April 14 in honour of the show.

A Bombay success story

We've all heard the myth that Ja­m­s­etji Nusserwanji Tata was denied entry into the Watson's Hotel in Fo­rt, which opened its door to a Eu­ropean-only clientele. And so, he built the Taj Mahal Palace.

A new bo­ok released by HarperCollins India reveals his journey from a boy bo­rn into a priestly household in Gu­jarat, who went on to establish the country's biggest conglomerate. Au­thored by journalist Girish Kuber and translated by writer Vikrant Pa­­nde, The Tatas: How a Family Bu­­ilt a Business and a Nation, te­lls the story of the Parsi family sp­anning over 200 years. We hope it serves as an inspiration to Mumbai's many aspiring entrepreneurs.

