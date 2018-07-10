Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Tamannaah Bhatia seems lost in thought in between a shoot in Goregaon as Albert Einstein's portrait adds an interesting backdrop to counter her reaction. Pic/Satej Shinde



Crowds at an East Indian food mela

Cook (and eat) like an East Indian

If you're a foodie who has lived long enough in the city, chances of not having savoured an East Indian meal are unlikely, unless of course, you've been living under a rock. Now, we hear that the community is set to organise a MasterChef edition for homechefs to give their cuisine a boost.



Michael Swamy

Chef-restaurateur and East Indian, Michael Swamy, who's behind this idea shares, "At the previous East Indian Bazaar, veteran members and foodies Rita Rodricks and Penny Miranda suggested that we host an East Indian MasterChef competition. So the duo, along with the Mumbai Gaothan Association, decided to invite women from the community to bring their dishes for an open contest scheduled for this Saturday at St Andrew's." Swamy along with Gresham Fernandes from Saltwater Grill (who is also an East Indian) as well as Fr Magi Murzello, rector of St Andrew's School, will judge the event. "We have asked a few homechefs to do a live demo," he adds. If you're still wondering what's so special about this fare, we suggest you head to the school's grounds in Bandra to indulge in the real deal.

Bomb drops in Oz

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is one of those gutsy films that - in this era of #MeToo and skeletons tumbling out of the closet of cinema's biggest names - was made with an almost all-woman crew. The plot line, too, is packed with girl power, considering it revolves around a group of rebellious sex workers. And after wowing audiences in Berlin, New Jersey and London, where it won awards at festivals, the film is now set to travel down under. It has been selected for screening at the India Film Festival in Melbourne, a prestigious showcasing of the country's cinema. So kudos to director Aditya Kripalani. He adapted his own book into the movie, and thereby raised the bar for anyone looking to make meaningful films that provide more than just lip service for women all over.

Golden win for The English Patient

In 1992, Michael Ondaatje jointly won the Booker Prize with Barry Unsworth for The English Patient. Twenty-six years later, little did he know that he would win another Booker for the same novel, The Golden Man Booker Prize. Announced yesterday, the novel was voted the best winner in the last 50 years by the public. The story dates back to World War II, where Hana, a nurse, tends to badly burned Laszlo de Almasy. In the process of healing him and uncovering his past, she comes to terms with her own scars. The novel was further adapted into a film in 1996, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Ralph Fiennes. It went on to secure 12 nominations, winning in nine categories.

A furry good idea, this

Most celebrities hit cliche while celebrating special days. PR frames of them walking in or out of fancy restaurants, acting like they were caught unawares, and so on. We're not judging; to each his own. But, this diarist was pleasantly surprised to spot Insta pictures of Marathi actor Jui Gadkari, who is the brand ambassador for Smoke Free Maharashtra, celebrating her big day with the injured and abandoned animals of mypalclub, one of the best animal rescue teams around. Gadkari, a known animal lover, even brought tons of goodies for the four-legged residents at the Thane shelter. The rescuers were so thrilled by her gesture, they posted a long ode to her on Instagram, urging others to follow suit. This new way of celebrating a birthday we certainly like.



Gareth Southgate. Pic/AFP

Waist above the rest

Gareth Southgate, England's manager, has garnered quite a following not just for the team's stellar display in Russia but also for something sartorial - his waistcoast. Websites are calling him the "unlikely style icon" of the World Cup. A BBC news report has a Gary lookalike imitating the real Gary's clothing choice, saying he had decided to "have fun wearing a waistcoat and tie". Another report states that English fans are being urged to wear waistcoats when England take on Croatia in the second semi-final. Another says that those who wish to mimic Gareth Southgate have to "nip down" to Marks & Spencer, which has revealed an increase in waistcoat sales. Talk about style statements from the sidelines.

