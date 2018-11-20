Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Still two good

Rekha and Zeenat Aman offer a lesson on how to age gracefully, at an awards show held at a Worli venue on Monday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe



Aditya Roy Kapur

Stars out at night

The vibe at Famous studio for Disrupt, an electronic music festival held over the weekend, was one we have never felt at the venue before. Despite the thumping beats inside, the outdoor area had been done up with picnic benches and green carpeting, giving it a genuinely laidback air.



Jim Sarbh

And soaking it in were an array of Bollywood stars, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin (though the less said about a ridiculous balloon she was carrying around the better). The real star of the show, though, was Sam Hardaker from the British DJ duo Zero 7, who slayed the dance floor with his up-tempo tracks.

A shout-out for hearing-impaired staff

It's a feather in the cap that, we feel, is much deserved. Squaremeal Foods Pvt Ltd, the company that runs Mirchi and Mime in Powai — a restaurant where all the waiters are hearing and speech-impaired — has won a prize at the Helen Keller Awards 2018, which recognises work that individuals and corporates do to employ disabled people. Two management graduates, Prashant Issar and Anuj Shah, had founded the firm. They launched Mirchi and Mime around three years ago. Here's raising a toast to them and their staff.

The show goes on

A retainer guest at the annual Tata Literature Live! fest, theatre personality Dolly Thakore had good reason not to be at this year's session on the last day. It was the day her former husband Alyque Padamsee was laid to rest. But the show must go on, and as Padamsee would have liked it, Thakore made it to the fest to give away the Sultan Padamsee Award for Playwriting (jointly won by Sneh Sapru and Bettina Gracias), honouring not only Padamsee, but also his late thespian brother in whose name the award has been instituted.



Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa gets a sweet surprise

After having abstained for a while, Shilpa Shetty is back as a member of the "chocolate family". Proof of this lay in a video that chef Kelvin Cheung had posted on his social media profile. In it, Shetty, seated at Bastian, a celebrity hotspot that Cheung runs, can't contain her excitement about devouring a chocolate veloute and chocolate pancake that the chef had whipped up for her.



Kelvin Cheung

"I really regret not being able to eat chocolate," she says, about her period of abstinence, adding, "They say you can't think well or sleep well if you don't eat well." Now that's one statement we are in complete agreement with.



Aekta Khubchandani

Here's why Aekta's stanzas stand out

"I wore a red bindi and tried to look like Ma/centrally placed, equidistant to either sides of my forehead/ like a red rose in a green garden/ I almost felt of myself," are lines from Mumbai-based spoken word artiste Aekta Khubchandani's poem I Tried To Look like Ma, which has just been nominated for the Orange Flower Awards, organised by Women's Web in a bid to shed light on the female voice in the Indian digital space. After being tagged by a storytelling artiste, Khubchandani's poem made it to the shortlist. Speaking about the experience, the young poet told this diarist, "It's a great honour to have my work recognised among that put out by other creative women. It's like being told that people connect to my words and can feel the texture of the emotions I express."

