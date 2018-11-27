Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn puts women first

The allegations that Tanushree Datta levelled against Nana Patekar opened up a can of worms when it comes to sexual impropriety within the Bollywood industry, and kick-started India's own #MeToo movement. Now, actor Evelyn Sharma has taken it upon herself to remedy matters somewhat.

After doubling up as a fashion entrepreneur with a charity venture, she has now launched a new firm that offers career coaching and image development services to women in the glam world. It seems that her own experiences fuelled this initiative, for Sharma says, "I've been in this industry for a long time and have experienced a lot of disrespectful behaviour towards women. I left the talent agency that managed me in the start of my film career because of that reason." Are we surprised about this confession? Not at all.

Silence please

Bang in the middle of his performance in the play Constellations recently, actor Jim Sarbh was interrupted by what all audience members are warned about, but a few still turn a deaf ear to. Trust the witty actor to do things differently, though.

Here's what transpired: when a mobile from the Experimental Theatre balcony at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Nariman Point rang, he faced the general direction of the offender and ad libbed, "Hey, I am in the middle of something here!" When it dawned on the audience that it wasn't part of the script, it broke into a spontaneous applause, and the show went on. Nicely done, Jim.

Going Dutch with the gypsy jazz sound

The past week has been an absolutely jam-packed one for jazz aficionados, what with a bunch of foreign artistes flying down. First, there was the NCPA's International Jazz Festival. Then, there was John Di Martino, Warren Vache and Neal Miner showcasing the Great American Songbook, a sort of Bible for the genre.

And now, there is Paulus Schäfer Band, who will bring a whole now sound. The Dutch band plays what is called gypsy jazz, with pop and funk elements. Catch their gig at a SoBo venue, and let us know if you could keep your feet from moving.

An ad goes on air

A walk on the Marine Drive promenade last Saturday was all about the regular stuff — families ushering in the weekend by the sea, and office-goers stealing some downtime — except a flash of light on the Air India building that caught the eye.

On nearing the landmark, we realised it was the promotion of a 26/11 memorial event being projected on it. With the airline as its travel partner, it seemed like an apt use of the facade; making us wonder why this innovation was rare to come by in Mumbai, known for its omnipresent billboards.

When fact is funnier than fiction

Current affairs satire The Week That Wasn't, with Cyrus Broacha's zany humour and camaraderie with Kunal Vijayakar, tied together with witty takes on political, newsy and entertainment affairs, became the Indian viewer's go-to show for intelligent comedy. And as it completes 12 years, Broacha and Vijayakar are looking to conduct a Facebook live show with their audience.



Kunal Vijayaka and Cyrus Broacha

"Our viewers, who are in the age group of 40 to 60, are dying. Like literally," Broacha jokes, about how the team is looking to rope in younger crowds. "When we started I had black hair. Now, after 12 years of Cyrus, it has become fully white!" Vijayakar shares, speaking about how Nitin Gadkari once joked about having lost weight so that the two stopped calling him fat. What are their future plans? Turning this show into a daily affair, we are told.

Bowling a maiden over



Former cricketer Kapil Dev congratulates a participant at the sets of a dance reality show in Goregaon West on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande

