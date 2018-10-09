Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Kelvin Cheung's wife Andrea Michele Brown with their baby, Bodhi

Kelvin's baby bowls him over

Baby Bodhi aka chef Kelvin Cheung's baby boy has been in the news for quite a while and the chef, might we add, isn't going easy either. Guess it's safe to say Cheung is truly enjoying being a papa and his social media handles bear unflinching testimony to that.



Kelvin Cheung

Recently, he took it a notch up by introducing a range of dishes named after his son. Bodhi bowls are completely vegan and healthy. Speaking about the dish, he told this diarist, "Now that I'm a father, my health is even more important as I want to be able to live a long life as well as lead by example for our little Bodhi baby."

Love yourself

If there has ever been a ripe time to talk about body positivity, it is now. From plus-size models walking the ramp for lead designers to Bollywood films becoming more accepting of different body types, it is safe to say that the shift from idealising size-zero bods has begun.



Shikha Talsania

To discuss how anxiety over appearance affects the emotional health and academic performance of young people, actor and stand-up comic Shikha Talsania will be the guest of honour at a self-esteem workshop tomorrow, an initiative by a personal care brand. That's a worthy cause to bat for.

A debutant celebrates a jolly good Shaw

After the top-drawer display in his Test debut, Prithvi Shaw deserves a good time. And he had just that when he dropped in to Bandra's Fatty Bao for a celebratory meal.



Prithvi Shaw (second from left) with his friends at Fatty Bao; (inset) a congratulatory message for the Test centurion

We have written in our sports pages before about Shaw's love for Asian cuisine. No wonder, then, that their order included dancing prawns, spicy red chicken ramen, and Malaysian chicken kapitan curry.

300 not out

Bach, Handel and Sir Robert Grant's music resonated inside the 300-year-old cathedral. Last Saturday, at the thanksgiving service of St Thomas Cathedral at Fort, over 650 worshippers from 70 churches of the Bombay Diocese came out to celebrate 300 years of the building of St Thomas Cathedral.

Established in 1718 on the Feast Day of St Thomas the Apostle, patron of India, it was heart-warming to note the presence of religious heads from other denominations of the Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches. The cathedral's festive choir [there were hymns sung in Marathi as well] held the service together as eulogies and prayers came together in a memorable service, this diarist learnt. It resonated inside the historic building, and gave the congregation a memorable chapter to cherish for years to come.

Have you ever clicked with Dilip Saab?

Family and friends of Dilip Kumar suffered a scare on Sunday night when the actor had to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to a recurrent pneumonia problem. But they heaved a sigh of relief on Monday afternoon after his doctor informed them that he is stable. And meanwhile, Faisal Farooqui, a family friend who handles the actor's social media, asked his fans to dig out any photos they may have in which they are posing with Kumar, promising to retweet the same on his account.

This led to a flood of photos that the fans were happy to share, such as this one posted by Irfan Khan, a Delhi-based cartoonist. And we are sure the photo will warm Kumar's heart when he is well enough to see them.

To sar, with love



A staffer adds finishing touches to judge Vishal Dadlani's make-up on the sets of a reality singing show, in Andheri. Pic/Shadab Khan

