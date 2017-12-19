Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Coffee stories in a SoBo cafe

"I was fascinated by the idea of looking at Arabica coffee in the wild, in its original home in south-western Ethiopia. And learning about the world's original coffee cultural that developed around it. That had been the original idea for this book," shared Jeff Koehler, author of Where the Wild Coffee Grows at its release at a SoBo café over the weekend.



Jeff Koehler

The book captures the story of a cup of coffee by the American writer, photographer, traveller, and chef, who was more than happy to brew flavours of Ethiopia at the café despite it being a warm evening outside. Coffee drinking fans listened on as he spoke of the challenges that coffee is facing today, "It appeared that one of the keys to helping Arabica survive in the future was back in those same forests. That larger story was the one I ended up writing."

The event began with a specially curated coffee-tasting experience by the café's in-house coffee master. This was followed by Koehler's engaging session where he also read sections from his book.



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

When Jackie was swept off her feet

Jason Ramesh Solomon, captain of one of the participating teams in a mixed martial arts fight league championship, throws actor Jacqueline Fernandez off guard by carrying her on stage at an event at a Bandra five-star last evening.

Chew over this

For a nation where food has never been confined to the role of offering mere nourishment, it wouldn't be wrong to say that social media owes a great deal of its popularity to foodies, who click before they eat.

Furthering this trend of phone before fork is the #Foodsie2017 campaign, launched by a bank, which is on the lookout for India's biggest, "all-knowing, all-trying" foodies. The campaign lays down categories for food photographers, writers and daredevils, who don't shy away from challenging their taste buds. The three winners will be taken on a food trail by celeb chef Ajay Chopra. Up your alley?

Location scouting for Albert Pinto

Mumbai's traffic and crowds can be a talking point from anyone - from Bollywood's finest to the aam admi. Recently, when this diarist had interviewed Naseeruddin Shah, the endless woes around the city's crowds and traffic managed to inspire a nostalgic anecdote from the veteran.



Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai

When a few theatre actors expected for a rehearsal at his Bandra home showed up late, they blamed it on, what else, but traffic, dug-up roads and overcrowded lanes. Recalling his days as a paying guest in the suburb, while shooting for Saeed Mirza's critically acclaimed film, Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai (1980), he said, "Saeed was looking to shoot a scene with Stella [played by Shabana Azmi] and myself somewhere in these parts.



Naseeruddin Shah

I suggested this road, pointing towards Turner Road. It was quite a picturesque, tree-lined street then, with quaint bungalows that dotted the stretch. One can't imagine that it's the same road."

Mumbai Police get into Christmas spirit

When it comes to tapping into topicality, the witty public service campaigns by Mumbai Police are giving Amul advertisements tough competition.

As Christmas draws close, we came across this gem on social media, captioned, "Oh what fun it is for the ears, when honking is at bay!" We're sure if Mumbaikars make a collective wish, it wouldn't go unfulfilled. It's another thing that they'll need to turn to the civic Santas to mend the city's fast-disappearing roads to realise the dream!

Kulcha class with chef Kunal

Trust our research-crazy chefs to head to the absolute best places in the remotest corners of India to hunt for truly authentic flavours. Chef Kunal Kapoor posted this photo of him at a kitchen in Amritsar in which he vouched that it was the best place to learn to make kulchas.

Post his tutorial, he wrote: 'To get the perfect crunch on the kulcha, it has to be cooked twice in 2 different Tandoors. Cooking first on medium hot tandoor and then on low heat tandoor gives it the flaky crunchy top.' There, the recipe from the baap of kulcha-making itself. Now, give it a shot, we say.

