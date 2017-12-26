Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce



Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Look who turned santa!

For Bollywood beauties Jacqueline Fernandez (left) and Kangana Ranaut, Christmas celebrations were about spending time with underprivileged children at different charity events across Mumbai.

Exploring Hockney's oeuvre

English artist David Hockney's works that are full of colours, often larger than life and intimate at the same time, reflect the artist's life, in a way. The 80-year-old has been a big contributor to the pop art movement of the '60s and continues to paint even today.



Pic/Getty Images

Two of his significant recent exhibitions have been David Hockney: A Bigger Picture that saw new large-scale landscapes, and David Hockney RA: 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life; both presented at the Royal Academy of Arts. Those who are keen to learn more about the living legend's works can catch an exhibition screening at the NCPA tomorrow. Directed by Phil Grabsky, it focuses on these two exhibitions with in-depth interviews with the artist. Ready for a burst of colour?

Out with the "olde" rules already?

The evolution of the English language is an ongoing process that seems to have no end in sight. In fact, the Queen's Tongue is almost unrecognisable from the days of old English, when even the word "old" was spelt "olde". Now, Emmy J Favilla, the copy chief of a new-age digital journalism outlet, has written a book called A World Without 'Whom', which throws quite a few longstanding rules out of the window, such as the necessary use of a hyphen for two words that are used as an adjective together. It remains to be seen how much of an impact it has on grammar on the whole, but with things like SMS lingo replacing "you" with "u" for instance, we are keeping an eye out on how norms of the language are being rewritten.

Poster toast for Kashish

Kashish, Mumbai's international queer film festival, has announced its 2018 opening with its international poster design contest, which has become its signature kicking-off tune. The winner, we hear, will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 instituted by fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who will also judge the competition.



Wendell Rodricks

The official poster defines the overall look of the ninth edition of the festival to be held in May. The theme this year is Together, With Pride. The winning design will be used on billboards, banners, cinema slides, delegate cards, T-shirts and catalogue cover. The submissions can be emailed to info.kashishmiqff@gmail.com. Here is to the LGBT community breaking more ground next year.

Sisterhood of travelling books

Prolific artist-activist Aqui Thami, known as co-founder of the Dharavi Art Room, has recently launched Sister Library, a unique travelling library that celebrates the contributions of women in the creative world. A solo project supported by the Inlaks Foundation, the library will feature a hundred works by women writers, artists and zine makers.



Aqui Thami

These include zines about abortion, a handbook of periods, non-mainstream periodicals, fiction and non-fiction works, and graphic novels. Through the year, the library will travel to six cities, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, where it will be set up as an exhibition. "It is an evolving artwork that engages in an in-depth reflection on the visual and reading culture of our times. The intent is to keep adding newer works in multiple regional languages," shared the artist.

Christmas with a desi twist

Trust Gurinder Chadha, whose films often capture the lives of Indians settled in England, to add a desi tadka to her Christmas celebrations.

While the filmmaker has the traditional conifer as part of the festive decor at her London residence, she also came up with this unusual Christmas tree, a pretty blend of Indian and British motifs.



Gurinder Chadha

As for her Christmas dinner, she swapped the stuffed turkey for "a tandoori bird" with green chilli filling.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go