Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Corner stories

Actors Nandita Das and Rahul Bose are caught in a warm moment backstage at a SoBo venue before they head out for the launch of a book. Pic/Suresh Karkera



Pic/Nimesh Dave

Dancing cause

This is one slice-of-life story that will warm your heart. Last weekend, on International Dance Day, garba dance teachers Jigar and Suhrad Soni who've travelled the globe and were even invited to perform at Trafalgar Square, decided to do something special. They decided they will train 16 kids from Bandra's St Catherine of Siena School and Orphanage for a month for free. On Dance Day, they performed an entertaining garba act. The multi-cultural group of little dancers clearly reflected the cosmopolitan spirit of the city. What better way than for music and dance to be the great connector.



Vipin Heero

Bombay tunes

Here's a song that we hope will catch on to the ears of the regular Bombaywallah. Hindi singer, songwriter and composer Vipin Heero is ready with an ode to the city Bambai Nagariya that releases today, on Maharashtra Day. Heero was clear that he wanted to dedicate this track to the city. "I am a struggler who came to Mumbai to find my fortune, like thousands of people, and I believe if you work hard, Mumbai will embrace you and help you realise your dreams." Let's see if the city backs this young musician.



AD Singh with his twin brother, Arjun. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Memories of the last brunch

Last week, foodies in the city let a collective sigh when mid-day broke the news that SoBo's F&B landmark Indigo was shutting its mothership. And to end the 19-year run with a bang, the restaurant hosted one last brunch on Sunday. In attendance were regular patrons, restaurateurs Riyaaz Amlani (owner, Impresario Restaurants), Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf (owners, The Table) and Akash Sheth (co-founder, Theory). Also present were Nisha Jamvwal and Sandeep Runwal, among others. Goodies at the brunch included a salad bar, dessert bar, live barbecue, and free-flowing champagne and sangria. The music was provided by The Groove by Wilburn, a band that played at Indigo's very first brunch in 1999. We were delighted to see restaurateur AD Singh looking fresh after he took ill last month, his amiable smile in place. We'll miss you, Indigo. Mandlik Lane won't be the same without you.

Baba's book is back

Priyanka Pathak-Narain's Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev, published by Juggernaut Books, has finally managed to uncover the shroud of censorship it was buried under. A restrain on the book imposed by the Karkardooma District Courts in Delhi in August was revoked on April 28, in a big win for the freedom of speech. Available for sale again, the book will soon be launched online and in retail stores. Don't you want to know what goes on at Patanjali, behind the scenes? Get your reading glasses out then!

Power jokes

His Shivaji Park landlord may not be happy with his not-so-government-friendly gags, but that hasn't deterred Kunal Kamra from taking a potshot at the Tripura CM. "Tripura CM before elections - I'll create 7 lakh jobs. After elections - everyone must get a cow for steady income. *If Lenin heard this he'd topple his own statue down*", he said. Ha!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates