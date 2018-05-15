Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

An audience for change

Former model and Mrs World, Aditi Govitrikar watches transgender models own the ramp at a presentation by a fashion school at NSCI on Monday. Pic/Bipin Kokate



A painting by Mr Daniell and Colonel Ward, based on the original 24 paintings executed by Colonel Ward and 40 drawings by Mr James Hunter

Travel back to Hindoostan

This one's for the history buffs and bibliophiles. Auction house Astaguru will be hosting the Rare Books on Hindoostan auction (May 23 and 24), which will include 300 books published for the West as an introduction to India, its culture and social structure, 200 years ago. The books cover the whole spectrum including architecture, attire, civilization, hunting, music, politics and zoology.



Blagdon's Views Of Hindoostan & Kingdom Of Mysore

These books also serve as a great example of the printing methods of a bygone era. The catalogue features rare titles such as Blagdon's Views Of Hindoostan & Kingdom Of Mysore; The World in Miniature; Oriental scenery: 150 views of the Architecture, antiquities and Landscape scenery of Hindoostan and The Oriental Portfolio: Picturesque illustrations of the scenery and architecture of India, among others.



A screengrab of the video uploaded by St Xavier's College Alumni

Roy, the Xavierite

"I had prepared a speech but it became redundant after two chief secretaries spoke. My discomfiture got somewhat enhanced when I saw my English teacher walk in just three minutes before my speech...," and with these opening remarks Himanshu Roy brought the house down at the 2015 alumni meet of St Xavier's College. It's been five days since the top cop passed on, but the tributes keep pouring in. From the video of this speech that the college shared, we also learnt that he was part of the first OC (organising committee) of its iconic annual fest, Malhar.

Shady business

We have seen people wearing caps and hats to beat Mumbai's unforgiving summer heat. But we doff both our cap and our hat to this man we spotted at Lower Parel, outside Matterden CFC, who came up with the most innovative idea to keep out the sun — a massive garden umbrella attached to his motorcycle. He even stopped at a mango stall to pick up some fruit, which goes to show that this cool cat really knows how to cock a snook at the soaring temperatures.



Ambassador Kenneth Juster gets some Tendlya lessons in cricket

Ambassador, aye

The land of baseball meets the land of cricket. Last week, the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster was in Mumbai and played cricket with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Here's what the ambassador tweeted about the session: 'Thank you for your wonderful hospitality @sachin_rt! Had a great time playing cricket with the Master Blaster during my recent visit to #AmchiMumbai. Sachin's accomplishments inspire millions of cricket lovers worldwide, including me! #BowledOverByCricket #SportsDiplomacy We say more power to Indo-US bhai bhaigiri, on and off the field.



Manish Malhotra

Hello and goodbye

Last week, the news that fashion designer Manish Malhotra was headed to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time piqued the interest of India's fashion press. While there, Malhotra was supposed to meet and gift an accessory to model Bella Hadid at an ice-cream brand's event. But due to some unmanageable last-minute changes, Malhotra had to host the event alone. Not a sweet ending, this.

