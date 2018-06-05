Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

There's always a first time

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah celebrate their kids' — Rayaan and Krishaang — first birthday inâÂÂAndheri on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan



Chef Floyd Cardoz

Floyd flashback

The frame of a mustachioed chef nearly fooled us when it popped up on our insta updates. It was only after we read the fine print did we realise that the black-and-white photograph was Chef Floyd Cardoz. The chef-entrepreneur had dipped into his album to share a moment from 30 years back, when he had boarded a plane to New York and became an immigrant in the US, and eventually took a major risk in a volatile industry. Hats off, chef!



Anurag Kashyap

Anurag rewinds

It was a rainy day 25 years ago when a 20-year-old with a passion for filmmaking arrived in a train at Dadar station. Today, Anurag Kashyap has cemented his position in Bollywood as a path-breaking director. In a touching Twitter post, Kashyap wrote, "Thank you Bombay/Mumbai for all that you gave me and continue to do so (sic)." His fans conveyed their love in the comments section with actor Amit Behl writing, "I remember you giving me the UTV landline number and I got Shanti. Forever indebted."

Veere di watching

Over the weekend, a Lower Parel multiplex saw girl gangs crowding to catch shows of the recently released chick flick, Veere Di Wedding. Men seemed to be outnumbered,this diarist observed. A few even looked a tad intimidated, amused and embarrassed. Giggles and comments peppered the cinema hall. And, as the credits came rolling along with the last song, we heard one loud voice yell "Yeeeah bitches." In fact, some girls could be seen dancing to the final track in the aisles as well, startling the usher, who nimbly stepped out of the way.

Food and community living at this iftar

The woman who gave us Mothering a Muslim — a collection of experiences of children from well-to-do middle-class Muslim homes that were harrowing and eye-opening in equal measure — recently threw a grand iftar party, with a difference. Interfaith iftar is a worldwide initiative to bring people from all faiths together to observe iftar and address stereotypes and biases that people from the community face. Nazia Erum spearheaded a get-together in Delhi, which was lit up by the presence of well-known journalists and authors including Marya Shakil, Rana Safvi, Rana Ayyub, Nirupama Kotru and Akash Banerjee. Apart from mogra garlands, trays of ittar and a lavish, inviting spread of food was an empty bowl meant for the guests to leave chits of paper chronicling a stereotype they have grown up listening to about the "other" community.



Kulbhushan Parkar



Little thrills

A 14-year-old battling thallassemia had one little wish he made to the genie — a meet-and-greet with a five-star hotel chef. So, a top chef from one of BKC's luxury hotels, Neeraj Rawoot, taught Kulbhushan Parkar to transform avocado mole and sour cream into lip-smacking Spanish Flautas. The session that was organised by Make-A-Wish India Foundation saw the little chef and the pro put together the dish for Parkar's parents. This sweet little gesture has warmed our hearts and had us aww-ing for a while. What about you?

