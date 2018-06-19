Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

That foot-on-dress moment

Actor Kajol knows exactly where the root of her wardrobe problem is as she suggests remedial measures after a film screening in Juhu on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande



Pic Courtesy/Tweeter

FOMO for fathers

It is pictures like these that tell you why for some, age is just a number. Popular stand-up comedian Papa CJ's father, Ajay Kumar Jain, is holidaying in Thailand, and not in your regular touristy style. The retired professional, who turns 70 this year, has ganged up with fellow biking enthusiasts to explore the Southeast Asian country on two wheels, and he seems to be having a blast doing that.

"While my father used to ride bikes in [his younger days], I gifted him one on his 66th birthday. Since then, he has been riding it religiously every Sunday with his gang," CJ told his diarist, adding how his energy levels pale before his parents'. "They have been to Everest and Annapurna base camps and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro," he said. What better way to celebrate Father's Day than ticking things off one's bucket list?

She's done it her way

First there was Frank Sinatra who sang I Did It My Way. And now there's Raja Kumari. The self-made LA native who wears her Indian roots like a badge of honour has released a new single, I Did It. It's a catchy hip-hop track where Kumari spits rhymes like, "I got the juice and I won't waste it/ I hit the ground and I ran/ I'm superhuman but they keep chasing/ Everybody's gunning for the champion." The track even got a vocal part that mimics the sound of the tabla. And there's also a reference to our favourite city when she sings, "You can say I took the long way/ But at least I still know where I'm from/ The mango juice with that Bombay," meaning it's safe to say that this is one artiste for whom home is where the heart is.

A model diet

Trust models to crack the code when it comes to the right diet to look fabulous (remember Padma Lakshmi and Joey Mathew?). Turns out this obsession with looking good doesn't just intrigue us yo-yo dieters, but also the judges of The Gourmand Awards at Frankfurt Book Fair. Gorgeous, the 2016 release by former model Shvetha Jaishankar, which spills the beans on what's cooking in the kitchens of Jaishankar, Priyanka Chopra, Milind Soman, Malaika Arora Khan, Gul Panag and Madhu Sapre, just won in the Best in the World in Food Culture category at the awards that were announced recently. A timely reminder to return to calorie-counting.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Rink with a difference

Last weekend, nearly 400 inline skaters from across Mumbai participated in a unique global initiative at the Somaiya Skating Rink in Sion, The event was part of a global initiative, which was a roller skating relay that began at 5.30 pm and continued till 10.30 pm. The worldwide event saw skaters in countries like Austria, Malaysia, Brasil, Spain and South Africa participate in this global relay. What was assuring to see, especially in a city that is starved of open play spaces, was the presence of skaters across age groups, some as young as five, as well as recreational and passionate skaters, professional teams, participants and champion rollerskaters.



Shubha Mudgal and (left) Aneesh Pradhan at a concert

Where the arts meet and merge

The third edition of the Serendipity Arts Foundation is still some time away from taking off, but spadework for this prestigious cultural spectacle is underway. Yesterday, the organisers announced a list of 14 curators that included Ranjit Hoskote and Subodh Gupta (visual arts), Rahul Akerkar and Odette Mascarenhas (culinary arts), Leela Samson and Ranjana Dave (dance), Atul Kumar and Arundhati Nag (theatre) and Aneesh Pradhan and Sneha Khanwalkar (music).



Rahul Akerkar

This edition will also stage special projects by Shubha Mudgal, Riyas Komu, Hanif Qureshi and Sabeena Gadihoke, among others. The multi-disciplinary event will be held from December 15 to 22, and is expected to display over 80 art projects across a 2.2 km-stretch along the banks of the River Mandovi in Panaji, Goa.



Riyas Komu

The eight-day festival will attempt to put the spotlight on sustainability in the arts and the presence of technology and innovation across disciplines. This fest sure promises to be another heady celebration of the arts in the sunshine state.

