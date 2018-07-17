Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Que sara, sara

Sara Ali Khan poses for the camera before making a quick dash for her car to escape the rain in Bandra on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan



Michael Swamy judges a participant's dish

Master chef, East Indian style

The East Indian Mobai Gaothan Panchayat has been organising buzzing monthly bazaars at Bandra's St Andrew's College for a while now. At one such bazaar organised last Saturday (which was inaugurated by Dr Fleur D'Souza, historian and former vice principal of St Xavier's College), the Panchayat organised the East Indian Master Chef Contest, with desserts as the theme. Judged by chef, food stylist and author Michael Swamy, the contestants had to present East Indian desserts with a modern twist.



Fleur D'Souza inaugurates the bazaar

And there were not one but four winners! The contest, which aims to celebrate forgotten recipes, will be a monthly affair, we are told. And the theme for the next month will be snacks.

Get it done like Buffett

From delivering newspapers to selling lemonade — Warren Buffett has done it all. Then in 2018, he became the richest person in the world. In the newly released Inside the Investments of Warren Buffett (HarperCollins), author Yefei Lu presents a detailed analysis of Buffett's investment portfolio. With 20 cases dating right back to 1958, Lu delves into an analysis of original sources including partnership letters, company documents, and annual reports. Wanted to ace the investment game? Take it from the pro.

Dating in the age of Tinder

Indu Harikumar is increasingly gaining a penchant for illustrating compelling stories, that are often a commentary on youth culture. Take the huge success of her #100IndianTinderTales — a 100- day project chronicling crowdsourced Tinder stories from young Indians, for instance.

The artist strikes back with #HowWeDate, another project that throws light on how dating culture is changing, women's adventures on popular dating apps and the choices they make. The stories range from serendipities to heartbreaks to finding friends, love and sometimes yourself, too.

Love food, will travel

That food and travel go hand in hand for Indians is what justifies the never-ending khana that train journeys are made of, or the theplas a desi has atop Mount Titlis in Switzerland. Sealing this love further are the results of a new survey conducted by a travel booking portal, which suggest that 67 per cent Indians select a travel destination for its food. While New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur and Candolim in Goa have emerged as the top destinations to discover local food in India, Kolkata and Amritsar are the top destinations for street food. What's more, 49 per cent Indian travellers are planning to take a dedicated food tourism trip in 2018. Bon appetit and voyage!

London thumakda for Kajol

It may be over two months to go before her film about a mother-son relationship releases, but Kajol is losing no time in getting the word out, even if that involves travelling overseas. The bubbly actor is in London to promote the movie, which has been co-produced by husband Ajay Devgn, and she is making the most of the medium that has a strong Bollywood connect in the UK. Kajol was spotted at the BBC Asian Network studio with RJ Harpreet Kaur, and popular hosts Raj and Pablo, where they even grooved to a number by Canadian rapper, Drake. From poster launches to comic book appearances, and foreign radio shows — the ever-evolving world of film promotion keeps taking us by surprise.

