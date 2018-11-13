Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Chef Ting Yen

A veggie take on Japanese food

When Yuuka, the Japanese restaurant in Lower Parel's St Regis hotel opened in 2015, it faced a challenge. While a lot of the clientele were expected to be vegetarians, Japanese cuisine isn't particularly known for its veggie fare.

So, chef Ting Yen was flown in all the way from Boston, where he runs a joint called Oishii, and given a tour of SoBo markets where he acquainted himself with the local produce. And he then revamped the menu with veg dishes that turned out so well that the chef included some of them at Oishii, too. And now, we hear that chef Tin is back in the city, this time to give the menu a rejig. That perhaps makes it a good time to book a seat and savour his magic.

Is this the end or a new beginning for an eatery?

The Tasting Room, an icon unto itself, was one of the first café-restaurants in the mill districts of Mumbai, whipping up heavenly gourmet fare for the discerning foodie. That was in 2005.

Earlier this year in May, when we learnt that the eatery had probably shut down; we were told by its staff that it was a temporary spring-cleaning affair. A few days ago, we learnt that they had downed their shutters for good. So, we reached out to Anita Lal, owner of Good Earth and the now-closed restaurant to confirm if this was true. "We had a wonderful time with the cafe and so did our customers. We had a dream run.

From movie nights to endless meals, the café has sparked many conversations and quite a few romances. While we were sad to see TTR go we felt the time had come to reinvent the space with a new kind of magic but the old charm of lingering conversations over endless glasses of wine in dreamy surroundings," Lal shared with this diarist.

When asked what urged the administration to take this call she said, "We, as a brand, like to evolve and grow for our customerscustomers. This change is part of a larger plan to revamp the first floor of the store. We will be back in the new year with something exciting."

Women on top

With India having seen its #MeToo moment, the conversation around gender equality has been taken up with renewed vigour in the country. And now, the first chapter of a new event called Boss Lady aims to provide added thrust in that direction.

It's being organised by Festivelle, a women-only platform started by actors Gul Panag and Shruti Seth Aslam, and celebrates women achievers from all walks of life.

Ballard Estate's WWI reminder

Even as top world leaders observed the end of World War I, including ceremonies in New Delhi, Mumbai drew a blank as far as reminiscing goes. The city's port was a key naval hub for the British Empire, and is dotted with footnotes of its contribution. The most prominent reminder is the Port Trust Memorial erected by the Bombay Port Trust to commemorate the first batch of troops and transport that departed from the city on August 21, 1914.

Sample some of the numbers inscribed on the plaque at the memorial: 1,87,000 troops embarked and disembarked from the Port; 3,046 transport and 668 hospital ships were dealt with at the docks; 2,073 troop and hospital trains were railed over the Port Trust Railway. A shame really, that such a historic date went by without as much as a guard of honour.

Tributes soar high for Dr Ali

Praises poured in from far and wide yesterday on the occasion of the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr Salim Ali aka the Birdman of India, whose contribution to the study of winged creatures in the subcontinent is unparalleled.

Everyone from politician Praful Patel to environmentalist Bittu Sahgal remembered him with admiration. And add us, too, to that list.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan display their manners at a promotional event for their new film, at a Juhu five-star. Pic/Ashish Raje

