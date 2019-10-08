Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Pet puja

Like a true Bengali, Kajol laps up spicy puchka after offering her prayers at a Durga Puja in Juhu on Monday. Pic /Pradeep Dhivar

City writers in the spotlight

The Crossword Book Awards that strives to promote Indian authors, is currently in its 17th edition. This year, it comprises two segments: the jury award and the popular award (that identifies reader favourites). And now, the shortlist for the latter has been announced across six categories. These include titles classified into fiction, non-fiction, business and management, biography, health & fitness and children's book with five authors nominated in each category. It's exciting to see a slew of Mumbai authors in the running, too.

While Twinkle Khanna and Amish Tripathi have been nominated for Pyjamas are Forgiving and Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta respectively, Rujuta Diwekar is once again in the race for her book, Notes for Health Kids, in the health and fitness category. Now, all Mumbaikars have to do is log on to the award's website and get voting. With a tough bunch of nominees, we can't wait to see how this thriller turns out.

Bapu and Mumbai's Bohras

Dawoodi Bohra women at Mani Bhavan

Just four days after the world marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, members of the Dawoodi Bohra Women's Association for Religious Freedom (DBWRF) gathered at Mani Bhavan, to reminisce about his contribution and pay tribute. This was also a part of the sesquicentenary celebrations, and to mark the close relationship Gandhiji shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community. Women spent time at the leafy museum on Laburnum Road learning about his life, beliefs and role in India's fight for freedom through a treasure trove of books and the large collection of stamps issued on Gandhiji. Samina Kanchwala, secretary, DBWRF said that Bapuji continued to be an inspiration in their lives. His spirit lives on not just on our currency notes, but also in the hearts and minds of these women.

Losing connection

When was the last time that you didn't have access to your phone for three hours? When you misplaced it is the probable answer, considering that it seems almost impossible not to check it constantly. That's why it was refreshing to learn that the audience for a new comedy special that Vir Das shot recently had their phones taken away for the duration of the show. And guess what? They survived, and without complaining at that, prompting the comedian to post, "Very cool, Mumbai."

A laugh riot and a surprise



Raell Padamsee, Zenobia and Boman Irani at the show

Last Saturday, Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar went up on stage for the premiere of I Love Mumbai, Ace Productions' new show about the Metro, monorail, mayhem and all things Mumbai, see from the eyes of the funnymen. A sold-out show, it had the audience including Anil and Tina Ambani, and Boman and Zenobia Irani in splits. "They found it truly entertaining, and loved everyone in it including Shahriyar Atai and Danish Irani. It was very interactive so the audience had a blast," producer Raell Padamsee told this diarist, adding that it took about two months to put together the show. But there was something else that had the viewers erupt into an applause. For, Padamsee's uncle and legendary radio announcer Ameen Sayani, 86, gave a small voiceover in the beginning, which was recognised instantly. "He recorded the voiceover for us recently, and sounded fantastic. He has still got it going!" Padamsee said, adding, "It was a truly special show."

Canteen confidential

Zacharias, Bhanage and Seth

For the past couple of months, rumours have been rife about Hunger Inc's much-loved Lower Parel restaurant, The Bombay Canteen, opening a second space. Some claim it will find a home in Bandra while other punters in the F&B industry are suggesting that Byculla might make the cut. Your diarist overheard someone say in Bandra, "They want to change the way Byculla is perceived." While that is something that sounds totally up main men, executive chef Thomas Zacharias and co-partners Yash Bhanage and Sameer Seth's alley, it's easier to believe what you see. Are these guys up to something fun? We'll have to wait to find out.

