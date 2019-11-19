Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The price of kindness

It was an evening to remember as around 800 gathered at St Andrews Auditorium to celebrate World Kindness Day at The Kindness Jam organised by Kindness Unlimited, an NGO that puts together community intiatives. The event saw performances by Ankur Tewari and stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat, but the best bit was that one couldn’t simply buy a ticket on an OTT platform. You had to pay in kind, or rather kindness, by volunteering, in the true spirit of giving.

An X-tremely fun-filled affair

All roads led to the Royal Western Turf Club over the weekend, as the debut edition of Isuzu X Food Festival 2019 kicked off in style. With Sunday mid-day as the media partner, the event organised by 70EMG saw thousands soak in the leisurely open-air festive vibe while tucking into delectable and lesser-known cuisines, ranging from Ladakhi to Assamese. Malaika Arora spent a good part of the evening here, and enjoyed the heady aromas. The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019 winner, chef Amninder Sandhu, had participants eating out of her hand, at a jam-packed masterclass where she used gas-free cooking to prepare smoked mutton kebab, dahi ki khamiri roti, tossed salad, charred onion and tomato chutney, eaten like taco.

Gauti at it again!

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is not letting up when it comes to taking digs at MS Dhoni, his former captain. After slamming Dhoni’s decision to rest key players in the 2007-08 tri-series in Australia, Gambhir now indicates that he missed his ton in the 2011 World Cup final by three runs because his partner Dhoni reminded him that he was three short of his landmark before being cleaned up by Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera. Sure, Dhoni has not had a perfect career (his results as Test captain, especially abroad, were far from impressive), but India triumphed in both instances that Gambhir brought up. Take a chill pill, Gauti. You were an accomplished player as well!

The journey to Asia with a devi

Having been bestowed on cinema greats like Mani Ratnam for Dil Se and Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk in the past, the Network for the Promotions of Asian Film (NETPAC) award is a coveted laurel for filmy folk. Aditya Kripalani, who is known for his no-holds-barred films that seek to shed light on social issues, has just bagged it for his latest and third feature, Devi Aur Hero, a feminist movie that tries to see how a devi or goddess is perceived in a country like India, which is fraught with stereotypes. Speaking about what it feels like to win this award, Kripalani told this diarist, “For independent producers, to win an award that is so well respected is surprising. It validates our journey and path.”

Theatre loses a leading light

The city’s theatre community received sad news Saturday. Manhar Gadhia, one of its leading lights, passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Gadhia was a producer who was instrumental in giving Gujarati theatre a fillip, though he was involved with Hindi and English productions as well. He was also known for spotting new talent and teaching even experienced directors the economics of theatre. Lamenting his demise, Sanjna Kapoor told this diarist, “Manharbhai was a pillar of strength for me personally. He was always there and happy to brainstorm on ideas. But what I loved most about him was his intense adoration for his daughters. We shall all miss Manharbhai, his teasing, jokes, and love.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates