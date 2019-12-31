Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No laughing matter

Dalrymple is one of Obama's favourites

Former US President Barack Obama's annual ritual of releasing a list of his favourite books, films and music is much-loved. No wonder the post notched over 9,00,000 likes on social media. Morever, it was exciting to see a familiar name included in it — WIlliam Dalrymple's The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company.



"... While each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences. They're the fabric that helps make up a life—the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit," he wrote in the caption.

In the name of freedom

In the midst of ongoing anti-CAA protests, comes a video by civil society group Karwan-e-Mohabbat to remind us of the basics. Featuring visuals from these protests, actor Naseeruddin Shah reads out the Preamble in the backdrop following which musician TM Krishna renders the National Anthem in his trademark style.

It is a celebration of diversity in the country with images of diverse groups from across the country. The short, three-minute piece ends with crediting Shah, Krishna and the people of India. It's simplicity speaks for itself.

The beatboxers are coming

While hip-hop has carved out its space in the city firmly, rising stars don't get the acclaim and the platforms they desire easily. But, the city's popular beatboxing championship has announced its dates for this year and an extravaganza is not far.

The Battle of Beatboxers will select this year's winner from 96 participants across the country and feature some exciting performances from Mumbai's own beatboxers. The judges' panel includes D-Cypher and Beat RAW from Bombay Lokal and former winners of the championship Anup Gaikwad and Bhavesh Sharma.

Power roti

There is a certain emotion attached to the "ghar ki roti" adage. And chef Ishijyot Surri is perhaps clever enough to identify its power. This comes through in his latest endevour, Roti Republiic, a new high-energy diner in Andheri West that will be dishing out modern and traditional versions of the omnipresent and quintessential Indian bread.

Apart from novelty of the niche that Surri is trying to place himself within, what is also unique to this concept-driven establishment is the kitchen itself. An all-women's team runs it. "We will be serving scrumptious dishes in regional flavours like makai roti and chaas from Punjab, dal bati churma from Rajasthan and thalipeeth from Maharashtra," the chef told this diarist.

A GoT moment for Mumbai

It's time for lovers of Game of Thrones, more fondly called GoT to rejoice. Brienne of Tarth, Gwendoline Christie for the uninitiated, is making an appearance of sorts in our city.



Now, it may not be literally on stage, but this diarist has learnt that the acclaimed Bridge Theatre performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream by Nicholas Hytner, will be screened at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) between January 8 and 10 in which she plays the role of Hippolyta. The immersive production recreates the magic of the Shakespeare classic on stage with flying fairies and fog.

