Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Hands up

Raveena Tandon tries her hand at a pistol with Arjuna awardee Heena Sidhu and Commonweath gold medalist Ronak Panit at a school in Kandivali. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Lit fest takes a stand

The anti-CAA and NRC protests have made it far and wide. As the Jaipur Literature Festival came to a close, five people protesting against the CAA were detained by the police.

The organisers, however, felt the need to clear the air and put out a message, "It is not our wish to silence protest, but to ensure our visitors — students, older people and international guests — can take in the diverse content and knowledge for which the festival is known. We appeal to all our visitors to use the opportunity that the festival provides to imbibe the vast spectrum of knowledge and views expressed on our platform."

Here's to spreading smiles

City-based NGO WithArya, the brainchild of Shital Bhatkar, decided to celebrate Republic Day with a difference this time. Known for their work in providing meals and medical assistance to children suffering from rare disorders and spreading awareness about these diseases and their struggle, WithArya knew their beneficiaries were missing out on things like entertainment.

To give them a change from the numerous visits to hospitals, medical tests and waiting periods, they decided to treat the patients and their kin the newly released Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji. It was a day of rare happy faces and unwinding for all as they watched the film together. A good call indeed.

A man who blends two worlds

The global hip-hop community seems to be acknowledging the fact that the genre has become a force to reckon with in India. After rappers like Lil Wayne played packed gigs in the country, it's now the turn of Shan Vincent de Paul, or SVDB — an award-winning Toronto-based Tamil rapper — to wow audiences here. Paul shot into the limelight last year with his Mridangam Rap series, where he spits rhymes layered over beats from the Indian instrument. He is also credited for being the creator of Carnatic rap, a unique blend of classical Eastern instruments and western-style rap music.



Shan Vincent de Paul

Paul will play the Mridangam Rap series live for the first time during his tour of the country. He will also perform songs from his upcoming album, Made in Jaffna. The rapper told this diarist, "I've always received so much love from the fans in India and it was just a matter of when. Though I have been practicing my music and art in Toronto for the majority of my career, India has embraced me like no other place in the world. This tour very much feels like a homecoming to me."

Dolly Parton, bring it on

Country singer Dolly Parton sent the Internet into a tizzy when she posted a picture that has now become a social media challenge. She uploaded a collage on her Facebook page comprising four profile pictures to be used on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram — LinkedIn being the most conservative and Tinder being the most liberal.



Post by JNAF

The city's museums got innovative too. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum posted a mosaic of prints from Rao Bahadur MV Dhurandhar's Women of India (1920) while CSMVS followed suit with objects from their collection. CSMVS' Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation shared one comprising paintings from their gallery — works of Akbar Padamsee, Jamini Roy, KH Ara and Bhupen Khakhar.

Taking note of India's pollution

Indian Ocean front man Rahul Ram is known to use his talent as a songwriter to express his views now and then, whether it is politics or social issues, as part of the outfit Aisi Taisi Democracy. A video on social media has surfaced where the musician takes on air pollution.

The melody is borrowed from the yesteryears song Pal pal dil ke paas and the lyrics are peppered with terms like AQI and speak of the ill-effects of air pollution. It is educational and yet keeps to a simple and humorous tone. Go listen.

