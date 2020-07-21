Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Sill-ver lining

A woman paints her window grills at Kurar village in Malad on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Shoes to fill



Michael Jordan (standing) wearing one of his signature sneakers. Pic/Getty Images

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan’s signature line of footwear — the Air Jordans — has been iconic right from its inception in 1985. Starting this Thursday, sports fans can browse through an online sale comprising the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls career.

Bidding, organised by leading auction house Christie’s in partnership with Stadium Goods (SG), will be open from July 30 to August 13 and John McPheters, co-founder and co-CEO, SG, added that the event "will have deep resonance for Jordan fans, sneaker connoisseurs and pop culture collectors alike."

Good ole fun

As many senior citizens find it a challenge to stay connected in the lockdown-induced digital era, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) is going the extra mile to keep these members abreast of its events.

"We are curating a bunch of fun email packs to keep our patrons connected with the museum through the lockdown. These include reading packs, e-books, abridged versions of our paid publications as well as single-click YouTube links to lectures, sessions, virtual tours and walkthroughs. We also send crosswords and puzzles across. Many senior citizens are excited about our programmes for kids, so we send them excerpts from those too," Renuka Muthuswami of CSMVS told this diarist. Interested senior citizens can write to events@csmvs.in.

Get creative at this conclave

The Coalition is an event that was initially conceived as an annual two-day creative conclave across different locations that pulled in the creative community from across the country.

The conclave is back this year after a hiatus, and is being held online for the first time, given the current situation. The format largely remains the same in terms of workshops and masterclasses, with artists, entrepreneurs, content writers and others from the creative fields coming together to share their ideas. Some of the people who will host sessions include YouTube star Kusha Kapila, actor Dhruv Sehgal, and comedians Abish Mathew, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sumukhi Suresh.

"This edition extends the platform from one that showcases creativity, to one that offers intensive learning to enable the next generation of creative entrepreneurs to generate and build ideas," organiser Gunjan Arya told this diarist.

Fine delivery

Even five-stars and upscale restaurants are increasingly taking to delivery orders. Industry stalwarts including NRAI president Anurag Katriar and Zorawar Kalra discussed the model’s merits at a webinar last weekend.

Katriar told this diarist, "Given the focus on food safety, the big brands will benefit more than cloud kitchens."

Taking pride in their heritage

A moving video winning hearts online celebrates the culture and heritage of British South Asians. "The message is to challenge taboo subjects, make people think about the South Asian experience in the UK, and look with hope towards the future," Jasvir Singh, OBE, and Dr Binita Kane, founders of the UK chapter of South Asian Heritage Month, who launched the video, told this diarist.

