Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Surgeon by day, singer by night

Armed with a PPE, a face mask and hand gloves, when Santacruz-based Dr Jarvis Pereira isn't trying to heal critical COVID patients in the ICU at Bandra's Holy Family Hospital, he works his magic with disturbed souls with his live performances from home. Known as Dr J in music circles, the original tracks that he created in the lockdown — Angels among us and Save the doctor — pay tribute to frontline workers and are worth a listen.

The doctor told this diarist about how music came into the picture, "The lockdown has been a stressful period for many. I have had people calling me every day about cold and cough symptoms, often psychological. The fear that has gripped the city, as the cases surge has affected people's mental health tremendously. And so I am letting my music be their temporary escape. Medically speaking, stress is the top cause of a depleted immune system. And while a balanced diet, rest and exercise boost your immunity, good music can play a crucial role in lowering stress."

When asked if he feels the urge to sing for his patients during a long shift, he recalled a heartwarming incident at V N Desai Hospital that he was associated with previously, "A 75-year-old COVID patient was on oxygen facility, desperate to go home. The staff in the ICU belted out a Marathi song, and I joined in. I will never forget the smile on the patient's face." Don't know about you, but this diarist just shed a happy tear.

Online shows are the Rage

Earlier this month, Rage Productions had staged One on One: Unlocked online. It was a set of 10 monologues featuring actors including Neil Bhoopalam, Aahana Kumra and Seema Goswami, themed on what the experience of being self-isolated is like for people. The theatre company is repeating that format with another event, titled One on One: India Special, which will be staged virtually on October 3 and 4. The actors this time include Sumeet Vyas, Vrajesh Hirjee, Shikha Talsania and Rajit Kapur. The topics will be varied, and won't stick to the lockdown theme. Vyas told this diarist, "I'll be performing a solo piece about a young first-time producer who is trying to make a film with a big star in it. The narrative is about how he gets thrown around all over the place and gets no respect from anyone at all. It's a really well-written piece that Akarsh Khurana has adapted and directed." It remains to be seen when theatre venues reopen. Meanwhile, catch these ace performers virtually.

Safeguarding cyclists' lives

To ensure the safety of cyclists, campaigners of the #CycleChalaCityBacha movement are issuing free Emergency Cyclist IDs. Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai Firoza Suresh said the move also aims to gather data on cyclists. "The goal is to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India. Cyclists share the road with motorised transport users; in case of an accident, the ID, which has their name, emergency contact, family doctor's contact, blood group, etc, can come to their aid. Every cyclist's life matters," she said, adding they'll reach out to dabbawalas, delivery personnel and other people dependent on cycles for their livelihood to get registered too. Head to their Facebook or Instagram pages to get yours.

Time for monologues

Actor, playwright, director and acting coach, Sohaila Kapur took to Instagram to express her joy at making it to the global finale of the World Monologue Games to be held next month. Started by Sydney-based playwright and founder of The Monologue Project, Pete Malicki, the virtual games called for global entries in the pandemic, to support artistes. Turns out, of the 3,000 participants from Asia, South Asia and the Middle East, Kapur is the lone Indian to have made it to the finals. She shared with this diarist, "It only took five minutes for the concept to come to me. And another 30 minutes to don the costume, grab a lamp and shoot the monologue. I didn't even write a script. The spectacular win was unexpected, but I am very happy to represent India on the global stage."

Get on Bard

One of the most admirable qualities of William Shakespeare is how he encapsulates different facets of human society in his plays and poems. A reason why his writings have endured for centuries. Shakespeare Slam is an event that aims to help schoolchildren imbibe his stories. The event returns in an online avatar this October and involves performances that the shortlisted kids will put up. Hosted by creative education academy Helen O'Grady International, its India CEO Arpita Mittal told this diarist, "Shakespeare Slam has become an online platform, breaking all boundaries of physical space and encouraging participants to create the magic of Shakespeare through expression and voice modulation. We brought the global competition to India two years ago, knowing that performing his works is the best way to learn Shakespeare."

