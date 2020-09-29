Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Hand in Hand

A couple share a quiet moment outlined by the popular hand sculpture at Bandra’s Bandstand. Pic/Ashish Rane

Viral ringside view



Artistes at the Rambo Circus

Earlier this month, we’d given you a sneak peek into how the city’s beloved 29-year-old Rambo Circus was gearing up for its first-ever digital show that took place last weekend. Curious to know about the response, this diarist caught up with the organisers, Laqshya Live Experiences and Production Crew, who shared, "We had an overwhelming response. While kids who attended loved the clowns and balancing acts, older generations shared childhood nostalgia on social platforms. We were flooded with messages congratulating the artistes for the sheer hard work and bright smiles despite the bleak times. The meet-and-greet session with principal clown Biju and the jugglers was the highlight for the kids." The second series of shows goes live over the long weekend from October 2. The team also held a special screening for the artistes and a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone.

Going places



A still from Chote Nawab. Pic/Yoodlee Films

Filmmaker Kumud Chaudhary’s directorial debut Chote Nawab that starred Akshay Oberoi, Plabita Borthakur, Falaq Naaz and Sohaila Kapur among others, has made it to the Cincinnati film festival. Sharing her joy with this diarist, Chaudhary says, "The film is close to my heart and a work of passion that we shot two years ago. I am elated that the ball is finally rolling. Our paramount responsibility as filmmakers is to tell a story in the most effective way. And that’s what we tried to do with this film. Chote Nawab with its relatable and contradictory characters tells the coming-of-age story of a young Muslim NRI boy who comes to Lucknow for a marriage, and develops a crush on his older cousin. In the process, several skeletons tumble out of the closet. The story veers away from stereotypical portrayal or edgy situations to share the story of a family."

Three cheers for Tom Sahab



Tom Alter and Cyrus Dastur in When God Said Cheers

It’s been three years since theatre and acting legend Tom Alter passed away. Known for playing the firang baddie in films like Kranti, and as Mirza Ghalib in stage productions with equal intensity, the Woodstock School-educated Alter had left his mark in the worlds of theatre, films, television and journalism. Cyrus Dastur, theatre person and founder of Shamiana Arts, hit the rewind button while recalling his time while directing him in When God Said Cheers, where Alter plays God. "I am immensely fortunate to have shared the stage with Tom Sahab. He was not just a co-artiste, but also a father figure. In our 15-year long association, his teachings went beyond the stage and acting. He taught me discipline, professionalism, punctuality, commitment and integrity, and never took his seniority or popularity for granted." Dastur shared how Alter had headed to Lonavala to perform the play, "He was in Singapore at the time. The tickets were booked for another day. He did not think twice. He paid the astronomical price for the one-way ticket from his own pocket to make it to the show in time. What we were offering him wasn’t even 10 per cent of the ticket cost. That’s how connected he was with that play. When God Said Cheers is a journey that, like my relationship with Tom Sahab, cannot be expressed in words."

Age is just a number

If doomscrolling is pushing your anxiety over the edge in the pandemic, the next time you log on to Instagram, follow Ravi Bala Sharma, a 62-year-old retired music teacher and Instagrammer who became a viral sensation for her graceful moves to iconic Bollywood numbers. "So what if I am 62? I think the life that I always wanted to live has just begun. This is the age where seniors can follow their passion. We’ve always lived for our families, now is the time to live for ourselves," she told this diarist.

Knot bad

The results of a recent study by matrimony.com after researching the demographic patterns of lakhs of users, has revealed the heartening trend that more Maharashtrians are making their own decisions regarding marrying, instead of relying on their parents to arrange it. Over 76 per cent of the users had created their own profiles, with only seven per cent created by parents and the rest by siblings and others. Moreover, 55 per cent women and 61 per cent men were open to marrying outside their own caste.

