Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Safe and fortified

Two senior citizens maintain social distancing norms while practising yoga inside the ruins of Sion Fort on Monday morning. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Five years on wheels

The Citi-CSMVS Museum on Wheels (MoW) launched in November 2015 and since then has always served as a fascinating, mini-portal to history. And today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya's social media handles will be buzzing with activity in light of its fifth anniversary, re-looking at its legacy and hosting expert sessions. "In the last five years, we have reached out to over 12 lakh children across Maharashtra and Gujarat, and have organised seven travelling exhibitions. In the next five years, we hope to travel deeper into India's rural pockets so the museum can reach out to those who cannot visit it. If you cannot go to the museum, the museum will come to you!" Joyoti Roy and Vaidehi Savnal, Citi-CSMVS MoW project in-charge, told this diarist.

Will Shakespeare like it?

Imagine a group of clowns trying to recreate William Shakespeare's As You Like It. But with a distressed director who neither likes the play, which he insists is two laughs and a death away from tragedy nor the inept clowns. In the absence of rehearsal space, they move to a forest. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, presented by the Aadyam theatre group, and shot in the lockdown, this comedy of errors titled, I Don't Like It As You Like It, will be digitally screened next month. Shernaz Patel, returning artistic director of Aadyam, shared the journey of recreating this masterpiece with a contemporary twist: "It has a cast of fabulous actors with great comic timing and a director who is a master of this genre. The show will be a well-produced multi-camera presentation, shot on a stage, especially for digital viewing. It's going to be the perfect antidote to these trying times we are all experiencing today."

Lockdown tunes

Crossing geographic borders, a Facebook page called Lockdown Star is bringing global musicians on a common platform. Every day, a number of these artistes go live from their corner of the world, belting songs across genres. The artistes not only get to share their music but also participate in contests and have professional musicians mentor them. Malad-based musician Eden D'Souza who is part of this 36,000-member-strong group, shared, "The artistes perform karaoke, covers, and original compositions too." D'Souza, who plays the piano, added how she has learnt 200 plus new songs in the lockdown, thanks to the group, "It's wonderful to see people appreciate our music and narrate how it is pulling them through difficult times. Also, since my father is overseas, music has been a good way to connect with him."

Spread the purple love

The BTS Army has done it again. After raising R2.6 lakh for COVID-relief, a nation-wide fan group of K-pop icons BTS, BangtanIndia has now raised R3.21 lakh for children battling cancer at city-based Cuddles Foundation. Expressing gratitude towards the group's efforts, Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder-CEO, Cuddles Foundation, shared, "It's heartening to see the youth mobilise support and stand up for the young. The amount raised by the Purple Army will provide nutritional support to 75 children. Food heals and, in this case, music does too!" Darsheeka Singh from BangtanIndia added how the group takes up social projects closer to the birthday months of different BTS members. "We had initially planned to raise R10,000. But within 19 hours, we had crossed a lakh. We are thankful to the Armys who supported the project and the little ones."

Remo's writing his own song



Remo Fernandes performs at the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa in 2013. Pic/Wikimedia Commons

Fans of the Goan singing icon Remo Fernandes can raise a toast to this bit of news. This diarist has learnt that the musician superstar who became a national craze in the 1980s is ready with his memoir. Remo [the working title] will take the reader on a soulful ride, from his growing up years when Goa moved from a Portuguese colony to being part of the Indian Union, his days as an architecture student at Sir JJ School, busking in Europe, his Bollywood adventure, to making his home state the core of his creative pursuits. Hemali Sodhi of A Suitable Agency who represents the author, shares, "I'm excited about this book. He writes like a dream; you cannot stop turning the pages." She's quick to add that it is also the story of Goa, as you've never encountered before. We're certainly looking forward to reading from the pen of this musical genius, socio-political commentator and satirist.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news