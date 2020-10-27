Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

One in a vermilion

Married women during the Sindoor Khela ceremony at Shivaji Park's Durga Puja celebration. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A decade of deliciousness

Sometimes, life is all about the twists and turns it takes, and Maria Goretti is an example of that. The VJ from the '90s left the world of television and 10 years ago, she entered the world of food. Goretti shared a nostalgic post on social media, where she recounted what this journey has been like. It all began with a food blog she started in 2010, before she wore her first chef's uniform a year later, and then eventually returned to television as a host again, but this time in her new avatar as chef. She said, "I loved this new path, and continued doing demos, making menus and kitchen staff." Life took a delicious turn for Goretti a decade ago, and she's making the most of it.

Comparing notes

Many people switch back and forth between two different food aggregator platforms online to find out which ones charge less for delivery. A new app promises to take care of the trouble, listing comparative prices so that the consumer can figure out the best deal. A group of researchers from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi has designed it. It's called Hunger Deal. "It is the first app to explore the comparison system in the Indian food industry," Kanupriya Singh, a student working on the project, told this diarist. Let's hope that the service solves hunger pangs in a jiffy.

The sweet sound of victory

The folks behind The India Film Project had organised a 50-hour music challenge last month, wherein participants had to come up with an original composition based on a theme within two days of it being announced. The winners have now been announced, and they are Gopal Thakare from Mumbai (in pic), who won in the folk-fusion category; Tanmoy Guha of Kolkata (pop); Belinda Mendes from Mapusa (electronic music); Harpreet Singh from Chandigarh (rock); and Nio Endo from Hyderabad (hip-hop) . Thakare told this diarist, "The song I wrote, called Ek tootata hua tara, is about a person who has talent, but isn't able to shine since he's lost in a sky full of stars. So, his talent starts to dim with time." Guha, meanwhile, said, "Dilo ke mausam [the song I wrote] is about the journey of an individual, where he is moving ahead towards his dreams and goal. But at the same time, he is looking back at the old days and experiencing bitter-sweet emotions." The contest was an offshoot of a similar filmmaking competition, which follows the same model of participants being given 50 hours to deliver. Our congratulations to the winners.

Looking back



The interiors of Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue at Fort. Pic courtesy/Bombay Electric

This city owes a great debt to the Bene Israeli community who settled here around 2,000 years ago, and to the Baghdadi Jews who arrived here in the 1830s — be it in the form of landmarks like the Sir David Sassoon Library or beautiful synagogues. The Asiatic Society of Mumbai is now organising a series of lectures aimed at highlighting this legacy. It features American expert Kenneth Robbins and Israeli historian Shalva Weil, among others. Raamesh Gowri Raghavan, who coordinated the series, told this diarist, "There are many tiny communities that have contributed a lot to Mumbai, but very little is known about them." Join the session to learn about the Jewish legacy in Mumbai.

The children are booked



A session from an earlier edition

One of the city's much-loved kid fests, the Peek A Book: Festival of Children's Literature is returning in a digital avatar this week. "This will include workshops and selective book launches. As always, we focus on contemporary and emerging forms of art and literature showcased by the best talent," curator Lubaina Bandukwala told this diarist. To kickstart the event, best-selling author Anushka Ravishankar's one-of-a-kind nonsense prose book OGD will be launched during a conversation with writer and journalist Jerry Pinto this Thursday. The agenda for workshops on October 30 and 31 includes indoor photography by Zahra Amiruddin, a performance of The Merchant of Venice by actor Sorab Wadia and stand-up comedy by Poornima Datta Toprani. Looks like an eventful week for the little ones.

