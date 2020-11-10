Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

A paw-sitive frame

A canine obliges with a selfie on the grounds at Shivaji Park.PIC/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Deanne's new balancing act



Pic/ Instagram

If there's one person who hasn't forgotten to be active during lockdown, it's Deanne Panday. Sure, the fitness expert and health coach has been flexing it out but she's also penned her third book. Titled Balance (Penguin India), the book releases on November 23 and focuses on 13 aspects of life — including relationships, spirituality, creativity and health — that when in harmony, help you to achieve a perfect balance. But rather than putting out regimes to be followed to a T, she presents a blueprint that can be tweaked. Panday shared that the third book is close to her heart. "It's my secret of how I stay happy and healthy. I'm grateful to pass it on."

When animal lovers united

In August this year, we had reported in these pages how Navi Mumbai's Phoebe's Farm - A Human Friendly Pet Resort, was struggling to keep the sprawling pet heaven running, thanks to the lockdown and Cyclone Nisarga hitting revenue sources.

When the owners, co-founder Manoor Sachdev and his wife, posted that they might be forced to wind up operations by October-end, social media groups of animal lovers in the city drummed up support for them. And the effort seems to have paid off, as the resort reopened in October-end. Sachdev, a canine behaviourist who named the farm after his first pet Phoebe, a Basset Hound, shared, "A lot of people supported our fundraiser, which was a big help.

Things really turned around for us when five individuals came forward and helped us meet our basic requirements. We're extremely grateful for that and now, we're trying to spread the happiness that we did in the pre-pandemic days."

Dilli se Bambai tak

This diarist remembers jostling her way through the busy gullies of Delhi's Jama Masjid for a plate of kebabs at Karim's (in pic). We're happy to announce that the legacy of the 107-year-old eatery — founded by descendants of a cook who served in the Mughal royal kitchens — is coming to Linking Road, Bandra. Brought to the city by Aallia Hospitality Private Limited, the Mughlai joint is slated to open after Diwali. "We'll retain the original menu from Jama Masjid, as the food, recipes and kitchen secrets are the essence of Karim's. We believed Mumbai was missing a culinary destination like this," Ranjit Bindra, its founder and MD, told this diarist.

Don't forget the extinguisher!

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused forgettable moments for several households. Last weekend, it was former India cricketer Sandeep Patil who faced the heat quite literally.

He and his wife Deepa discovered their kitchen was up in smoke as ghee was being prepared on the burner. On Deepa's "fire, fire" chants, Sandeep grabbed his home extinguisher and doused the fire which caused nobody harm but damaged the exhaust system above the burner. His advice to everyone is to keep an extinguisher in their homes since every life is precious and no one should suffer from burns. The least of Sandeep's worries is the damage caused in his kitchen, a place he loves to visit to prepare a variety of cuisines. He is thanking his stars that things were not as bad as they could have been.

Cutting it short

The shortlist for the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest is out and we're glad to see two city-based writers, Aravind Adiga and Annie Zaidi, in the running for Book of the Year (Fiction), while William Dalrymple and TM Krishna made the cut for non-fiction.

Debutants Deepa Anappara and Dharini Bhaskar who were on the JCB Prize shortlist also made the First Book (Fiction) list, and non-fiction nominees include journalists Viju B, Taran Khan and Ashtosh Bharadwaj. On the other hand, the Business Book of the Year list features industry heavyweights like Sunil Kant Munjal. Watch out for the winners on November 22.

